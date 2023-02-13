Irish Rugby Fixtures This Week

The action starts midweek with the Third Level Cup competitions, there’s the return of the URC and the Energia AIL Men’s Divisions and another Celtic Challenge for the Combined Provinces. Check out all the fixtures for this week.

Wednesday, 15 February 2023

SSI/IRFU Womens Rugby Tier 2 Cup: TUS Midlands v SETU Carlow, at Buccaneers, 15.00;

SSI/IRFU Womens Rugby Tier 3 Cup Group C: TUS Midwest v SETU Waterford, at Limerick IT, 15.00;

SSI/IRFU Womens Rugby Tier 3 Cup Group B: Dublin City University B v UCD B, at Dublin City University, 16.00;

SSI/IRFU Womens Rugby Tier 3 Cup Group C: MTU Kerry v MTU Cork, at Castleisland RFC, 19.00;

SSI/IRFU Mens Rugby Tier 2 Cup Group A: UU Coleraine/Magee v SETU Carlow B, at UUJ, 19.00;

Thursday, 16 February 2023

U18 Girls Interprovincials: Connacht v Ulster, at Lakelands, 13.30; Munster v Leinster, at Lakelands, 13.30;

Friday, 17 February 2023

United Rugby Championship: Munster v Ospreys, at Thomond Park, 19.35; Glasgow Warriors v Ulster, at Scotstoun, 19.35;

Saturday, 18 February 2023

United Rugby Championship: Zebre Parma v Connacht, at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, 15.05; Leinster v Dragons, at RDS, 19.35;

Celtic Challenge: Combined Provinces XV v WRU Development XV, at Kingspan Stadium, 16.30;

Energia Womens All Ireland Cup: Old Belvedere v Railway Union, at Ollie Campbell Park, 17.00;

Energia All Ireland League 1A: Ballynahinch v Terenure College RFC, at Ballymacarn Park, 14.30; Clontarf v Young Munster, at Castle Avenue, 14.30; Lansdowne v Cork Constitution, at Aviva Stadium, 14.30; Shannon v Dublin University, at Thomond Park, 14.30; UCD v Garryowen, at Belfield, 14.30;

Energia All Ireland League 1B: City of Armagh v Banbridge, at Palace Grounds, 14.30; Malone v Old Wesley, at Gibson Park, 14.30; Old Belvedere v Highfield, at Ollie Campbell Park, 14.30; St Marys College RFC v Naas, at Templeville Road, 14.30; UCC v Buccaneers, at The Mardyke, 14.30;

Energia All Ireland League 2A: Cashel v Dolphin, at Spafield, 14.30; MU Barnhall v Ballymena, at Parsonstown, 14.30; Navan v Blackrock College RFC, at Balreask Old, 14.30; Nenagh Ormond v Old Crescent, at New Ormond Park, 14.30; UL Bohemian v Queens University, at University Limerick, 14.30;

Energia All Ireland League 2B: Belfast Harlequins v Enniscorthy, at Deramore Park, 14.30; Corinthians v Dungannon, at Corinthian Park, 14.30; Malahide v Galwegians, at Estuary Road, 14.30; Rainey OB v Greystones, at Hatrick Park, 14.30; Sligo v Wanderers, at Hamilton Park, 14.30;

Energia All Ireland League 2C: Bruff v Instonians, at Kilballyowen Park, 14.30; Clonmel v Ballina, at Ardgaoithe, 14.30; Midleton v Bangor, at Towns Park, 14.30; Omagh v Skerries, at Omagh, 14.30; Sundays Well v Tullamore, at Musgrave Park, 14.30;

*Please note that all fixtures are subject to change