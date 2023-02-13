25 Retained For Mini Camp As Players Return To Provinces For URC Action
The Ireland coaching group will retain 25 players for the two day mini camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre later this week while the remainder of the squad have returned to their provinces to play in this weekend’s URC fixtures.
Tadhg Beirne will see a specialist today to determine the treatment plan for the leg injury that saw him leave the game early on Saturday.
Rob Herring will proceed through the Return to Play protocols while captain Johnny Sexton’s groin will be managed this week. Dan Sheehan will continue his hamstring rehab under the supervision of the Ireland medical team.
Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw and Jamison Gibson Park will continue their respective rehab programmes.
The Ireland squad will train with Richie Murphy’s Ireland U20s later in the week. Both squads are unbeaten to date in their respective Championship campaigns.
Ireland Squad, Six Nations Mini Camp
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 43 caps
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 29 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 9 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 35 caps
Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 25 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 10 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 70 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 33 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 19 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 50 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 11 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 102 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 91 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 6 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 111 caps (c)
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps
Released to Provinces:
Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 98 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps
Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap
Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD)*
Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps
Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas)*
Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap
Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)*
Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch)*
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps
*denotes uncapped player
2023 Guinness Six Nations Fixtures & Results:
Wales 10 IRELAND 34
Principality Stadium, Saturday 4th February 2023
IRELAND 32 France 19
Aviva Stadium, Saturday 11th February 2023
Italy v IRELAND
Saturday 25th February 2023, KO 14:15 (IST)
RTE TV / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio
Scotland v IRELAND
Sunday 12th March 2023, KO 15:00 (IST)
RTE TV / BBC / RTE Radio / BBC Radio
IRELAND v England
Saturday 18th March 2023, KO 17:00 (IST)
VIRGIN / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio