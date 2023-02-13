25 Retained For Mini Camp As Players Return To Provinces For URC Action

The Ireland coaching group will retain 25 players for the two day mini camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre later this week while the remainder of the squad have returned to their provinces to play in this weekend’s URC fixtures.

Tadhg Beirne will see a specialist today to determine the treatment plan for the leg injury that saw him leave the game early on Saturday.

Rob Herring will proceed through the Return to Play protocols while captain Johnny Sexton’s groin will be managed this week. Dan Sheehan will continue his hamstring rehab under the supervision of the Ireland medical team.

Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw and Jamison Gibson Park will continue their respective rehab programmes.

The Ireland squad will train with Richie Murphy’s Ireland U20s later in the week. Both squads are unbeaten to date in their respective Championship campaigns.

Ireland Squad, Six Nations Mini Camp

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 43 caps

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 29 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 9 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 35 caps

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 25 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 10 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 70 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 33 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 19 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 50 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 11 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 102 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 91 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 6 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 111 caps (c)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps

Released to Provinces:

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 98 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps

Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap

Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD)*

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps

Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas)*

Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap

Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)*

Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch)*

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

*denotes uncapped player

2023 Guinness Six Nations Fixtures & Results:



Wales 10 IRELAND 34

Principality Stadium, Saturday 4th February 2023

IRELAND 32 France 19

Aviva Stadium, Saturday 11th February 2023

Italy v IRELAND

Saturday 25th February 2023, KO 14:15 (IST)

RTE TV / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio

Scotland v IRELAND

Sunday 12th March 2023, KO 15:00 (IST)

RTE TV / BBC / RTE Radio / BBC Radio

IRELAND v England

Saturday 18th March 2023, KO 17:00 (IST)

VIRGIN / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio