Irish Rugby Fixtures This Week
The Guinness Six Nations is back, the Ireland U20s kick off their title defence, the Combined Provinces head to Kingspan, the Third Level Colleges are in action mid-week, and there’s Energia Men’s and Women’s Cup action. Check out all the fixtures for the week ahead.
Wednesday, 1 February 2023
SSI/IRFU Mens Tier 3 Cup: UU Belfast v Dundalk IT, at UU Jordanstown, 14.30;
Brendan Johnston Cup: Garda College v TUS Midlands A, at Garda College, 15.00; TUS Midwest v SETU Carlow A, at Limerick IT, 15.00;
SSI Men Rugby Division 3 Semi Final: MTU Cork v UU Coleraine/Magee, at Grangegorman, 18.30;
Friday, 3 February 2023
Under-20 Six Nations: Wales v Ireland, at Stadiwm CSM, 19.00;
Saturday, 4 February 2023
Guinness Six Nations: Wales v Ireland, at Principality Stadium, 14.15;
Celtic Challenge: Combined Provinces XV v The Thistles, at Kingspan Stadium, 16.30; Buy Tickets Here
Energia Womens All Ireland Cup Series: UL Bohemian v Cooke, at University Limerick, 14.30; Ballincollig v Suttonians, at Ballincollig, 17.00; Blackrock College RFC v Railway Union, at Stradbrook, 17.00; Wicklow v Old Belvedere, at Ashtown Lane, 17.00;
Bateman Cup Semi Final: Buccaneers v Queen’s University, at Dubarry Park, 12.30;