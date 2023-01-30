Jump to main content

Ireland

Irish Rugby Fixtures This Week

News

30th January 2023 09:15

By Editor

Will Reilly 21/1/2023

Energia All-Ireland League Division 1B, Rifle Park, Banbridge 21/1/2023 Banbridge vs Buccaneers Buccaneers' Will Reilly Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Leah Scholes

The Guinness Six Nations is back, the Ireland U20s kick off their title defence, the Combined Provinces head to Kingspan, the Third Level Colleges are in action mid-week, and there’s Energia Men’s and Women’s Cup action. Check out all the fixtures for the week ahead.

Wednesday, 1 February 2023

SSI/IRFU Mens Tier 3 Cup: UU Belfast v Dundalk IT, at UU Jordanstown, 14.30;

Brendan Johnston Cup: Garda College v TUS Midlands A, at Garda College, 15.00; TUS Midwest v SETU Carlow A, at Limerick IT, 15.00;

SSI Men Rugby Division 3 Semi Final: MTU Cork v UU Coleraine/Magee, at Grangegorman, 18.30;

Friday, 3 February 2023

Under-20 Six Nations: Wales v Ireland, at Stadiwm CSM, 19.00;

Saturday, 4 February 2023

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v Ireland, at Principality Stadium, 14.15;

Celtic Challenge: Combined Provinces XV v The Thistles, at Kingspan Stadium, 16.30; Buy Tickets Here

Energia Womens All Ireland Cup Series: UL Bohemian v Cooke, at University Limerick, 14.30; Ballincollig v Suttonians, at Ballincollig, 17.00; Blackrock College RFC v Railway Union, at Stradbrook, 17.00; Wicklow v Old Belvedere, at Ashtown Lane, 17.00;

Bateman Cup Semi Final: Buccaneers v Queen’s University, at Dubarry Park, 12.30;