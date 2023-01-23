Irish Rugby Fixtures This Week

The Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup is up for grabs in Kingspan Stadium this weekend while the Energia Women’s Cup Series kicks off and there’s a full round of game in the Men’s All-Ireland League. The Ireland Sevens squads are in action in Sydney and the BKT URC returns.

Friday, 27 January 2023

HSBC World Sevens Series – Pools & Fixtures will be confirmed by World Rugby later in the week

BKT United Rugby Championship: Ulster v DHL Stormers, 19.35; at Kingspan Stadium;

Saturday, 28 January 2023

HSBC World Sevens Series: TBC

BKT United Rugby Championship: Benetton v Munster, 14.30, at Stadio Monigo; Leinster v Cardiff Rugby, 17.05, at RDS; Connacht v Emirates Lions, 19.35, at Sportsground;

Energia Mens AIL Junior Cup Final: Clogher Valley RFC v Enniskillen RFC, 17.30, at Kingspan Stadium;

Energia Womens All Ireland Cup Series: Cooke v Ballincollig, 17.00, at Shaws Bridge; Galwegians v UL Bohemian, 17.00, at Crowley Park; Railway Union v Wicklow, 17.00, at Willow Lodge; Suttonians v Blackrock College RFC, 17.00, at JJ McDowell Park;

Energia All Ireland League 1A: Cork Constitution v Ballynahinch, 14.30, at Temple Hill; Garryowen v Lansdowne, 14.30, at Dooradoyle; UCD v Shannon, 14.30, at Belfield; Young Munster v Dublin University, 14.30, at Tom Clifford Park; Terenure College RFC v Clontarf, 15.00, at Lakelands Park;

Energia All Ireland League 1B: Buccaneers v St Marys College RFC, 14.30, at Dubarry Park; Highfield v Malone, 14.30, at Woodleigh Park; Naas v Banbridge, 14.30, at Forenaughts; Old Belvedere v City of Armagh, 14.30, at Ollie Campbell Park; Old Wesley v UCC, 14.30, at Energia Park;

Energia All Ireland League 2A: Blackrock College RFC v UL Bohemian. 14.30, at Stradbrook; Dolphin v Ballymena, 14.30, at Musgrave Park; Navan v MU Barnhall, 14.30, at Balreask Old; Old Crescent v Cashel, 14.30, at Rosbrien; Queens University v Nenagh Ormond, 14.30, at Dub Lane;

Energia All Ireland League 2B: Corinthians v Malahide, 14.30, at Corinthian Park; Dungannon v Belfast Harlequins, 14.30, at Stevenson Park; Enniscorthy v Sligo, 14.30, at Alcast Park; Greystones v Galwegians, 14.30, at Dr. Hickey Park; Wanderers v Rainey OB, 14.30, at Aviva Stadium (back pitch);

Energia All Ireland League 2C: Ballina v Midleton, 14.30, at Ballina; Bangor v Omagh, 14.30, at Upritchard Park; Bruff v Sundays Well, 14.30, at Kilballyowen Park; Instonians v Clonmel, 14.30, at Shaws Bridge; Skerries v Tullamore, 14.30, at Holmpatrick;

*Please note that all fixtures are subject to change