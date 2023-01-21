Energia AIL Action This Weekend

Lansdowne and UCD got the Energia AIL action underway last night with the HQ club taking the spoils and there’s plenty more to come across the Divisions today.

It’s a top four tussle in Division 1A with leaders Terenure away to Dublin University who sit 4th in the table, while Castle Avenue sees Clontarf (2nd) and home to Cork Con (3rd).

Elsewhere, Ballynahinch will keep up their top 4 aspirations if they can beat a struggling Garryowen and there’s a Limerick classic on the cards as Young Munster host Shannon.

Keep up to date with all the latest news, results, and highlights in our #EnergiaAIL hub at irishrugby.ie/energiaail

Energia All Ireland League 1A

Ballynahinch v Garryowen, 14.30, at Ballymacarn Park; Clontarf v Cork Constitution, 14.30, at Castle Avenue; Dublin University v Terenure College RFC, 14.30, at College Park; Young Munster v Shannon, 17.00, at Tom Clifford Park.

In Division 1B, leaders Buccaneers are on the road to Banbridge, City of Armagh make the trip to Forenaughts to face mid table Naas. Two away wins would keep the pacesetters out in front.

Of the chasing pack, Belvo are away to Malone and Highfield make the short trip to the Mardyke to face UCC. There’s an all Dublion derby as Mary’s are at home to Old Wesley.

Energia All Ireland League 1B

Banbridge v Buccaneers, 14.30, at Rifle Park; Malone v Old Belvedere, 14.30, at Gibson Park; Naas v City of Armagh, 14.30, at Forenaughts; St Marys College RFC v Old Wesley, 14.30, Templeville Road; UCC v Highfield, 14.30, at The Mardyke;

Energia All Ireland League 2A

Ballymena v Old Crescent, 14.30, at Eaton Park; Cashel v Queens University, 14.30, at Spafield; Dolphin v MU Barnhall, 14.30, at Musgrave Park; Nenagh Ormond v Blackrock College RFC, 14.30, at New Ormond Park; UL Bohemian v Navan, 14.30, at University Limerick;

Energia All Ireland League 2B

Belfast Harlequins v Corinthians, 14.30, at Deramore Park; Galwegians v Wanderers, 14.30, at Crowley Park; Greystones v Malahide, 14.30, at Dr Hickey Park; Rainey OB v Enniscorthy, 14.30, at Hatrick Park; Sligo v Dungannon, 14.30, at Hamilton Park;

Energia All Ireland League 2C

Clonmel v Bruff, 14.30, at Ardgaoithe; Midleton v Instonians, 14.30, at Towns Park; Omagh v Ballina, 14.30, at Omagh; Skerries v Sundays Well, 14.30, at Holmpatrick; Tullamore v Bangor, 14.30, at Spollanstown;