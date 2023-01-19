Murphy And Nic A Bháird Lead The Scoring In Women’s Interpros

With three tries each, Leinster centre Jenny Murphy and Munster number 8 Deirbhile Nic a Bháird are top of the scoring charts in the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

Only one round remains in this season’s tournament, with unbeaten Munster in pole position to retain the title. They head to the Sportsground to play third-placed Connacht on Saturday.

Leinster, who lost 26-17 to Munster in Cork last weekend, are hoping to bounce back away to an Ulster team that put together an encouraging second half against Connacht. Captain Beth Cregan bagged two tries.

Cregan and Connacht’s teenage winger Clara Barrett are among a group of five players on 10 points each, while Munster captain Nicole Cronin and Leinster’s new out-half Dannah O’Brien have both kicked eight points so far.

VODAFONE WOMEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 2:

POINTS –

15 – Jenny Murphy (Leinster), Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Munster)

10 – Clara Barrett (Connacht), Claire Bennett (Munster), Beth Cregan (Ulster), Nicole Fowley (Connacht), Elise O’Byrne-White (Leinster)

8 – Nicole Cronin (Munster), Dannah O’Brien (Leinster)

5 – Stephanie Carroll (Munster), Aoife Dalton (Leinster), Orla Dixon (Connacht), Anna Doyle (Leinster), Aoife Doyle (Munster), Emma Fabby (Connacht), Niamh Marley (Ulster), Stephanie Nunan (Munster), Clodagh O’Halloran (Munster), Róisín Ormond (Munster), Ella Roberts (Leinster), Ava Ryder (Connacht), Katie Whelan (Leinster)

4 – Ella Durkan (Ulster)

2 – Kate Flannery (Munster), Hannah O’Connor (Leinster)

TRIES –

3 – Jenny Murphy (Leinster), Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Munster)

2 – Clara Barrett (Connacht), Claire Bennett (Munster), Beth Cregan (Ulster), Elise O’Byrne-White (Leinster)

1 – Stephanie Carroll (Munster), Aoife Dalton (Leinster), Orla Dixon (Connacht), Anna Doyle (Leinster), Aoife Doyle (Munster), Emma Fabby (Connacht), Niamh Marley (Ulster), Stephanie Nunan (Munster), Clodagh O’Halloran *(Munster), Róisín Ormond (Munster), Ella Roberts (Leinster), Ava Ryder (Connacht), Katie Whelan (Leinster)