Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Set For Thrilling Final Weekend

The destination of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship title will be decided this Saturday, with the 2023 Series set for a thrilling conclusion in Galway and Belfast.

Munster travel to The Sportsground to face Connacht in the first of Saturday’s double-header, with Niamh Briggs‘ side in pole position to retain their trophy having recorded two wins from two. Last weekend’s hard-earned win over Leinster leaves the southern Province top of the standings heading into the final weekend.

Connacht, meanwhile, are coming off the back of an impressive victory against Ulster last time out and will be focused on finishing the 2023 Championship with another big performance on home soil, with the game kicking off at 1pm and broadcast live on TG4.

Later on Saturday, Leinster will be hoping to capitalise on any slip up from Munster as they travel to Queen’s University to face Ulster (Kick-off 5.30pm, live on BBC NI/TG4 Player).

The Provinces will name their teams for Saturday’s action on Friday.

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship, Round 3 Fixtures: