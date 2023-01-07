Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 9 Results Round-Up (Postponed Games)

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS – ROUND 9

The following games were scheduled to play on December 10th 2022 and postponed until January 7th 2023

MEN’S DIVISION 1A

BALLYNAHINCH 31 UCD 25, Ballymacarn Park

Scorers : Ballynahinch: Tries: Bradley Lunney, Kyle McCall, Penalty Try (2); Cons: Gregory Hutley (2); Pen: Gregory Hutley UCD: Tries: Mike Moloney, Ross Deegan, Dylan O’Grady, Harry Donnelly; Con: Niall Carroll; Pen: Tim Corkery HT: Ballynahinch 7 UCD 13

BALLYNAHINCH: Rory Butler, Fergus Jemphrey, George Pringle, Mark Best, Aaron Cairns; Gregory Hutley, Conor McAuley; Ignacio Cladera Crespo, Claytan McMillan, Kyle McCall, James Simpson, Tom Martin, Bradly Luney, Zack McCall, Jamie Macartney. Replacements: Conor Piper, John Dickson, Kyle Gill, Chris Gibson, Ryan Wilson, Oscar Yandell UCD: Niall Carroll, Alex O’Grady, Harry Donnelly, Tim Corkery, Dylan O’Grady; James Tarrant, Michael Moloney; Christopher Hennessy, Bobby Sheehan, Rory McGuire, Martin Fallon, Gerard Hill, Joseph Cronin, Oisin Spain, Bill Burns. Replacements: Robert Harvery, Hugo O’Malley, Ryan McMahon, Lorcan Fallon, Thomas Quinn, Ross Deegan

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 35 CORK CONSTITUTION 35, College Park

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: James Murphy (2), Billy Crowley, Max Abbott, Mark Stafford

Con: Aidan Moynihan (5)

HT: Dublin University 21 Cork Constitution 14

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Colm Hogan, James Dillon, Louis McDonagh, Gavin Jones, Ronan Quinn; Aran Egan, Louis O’Reilly; Jerry Cahir, Mark Nicholson, Thomas Connolly, Jack Kearney, Daniel Barron, Anthony Ryan, Sean McCrohan, Ruadhan Byron

Replacements: Zach Baird, Bart Vermuelen, Max Dunne, Cormac King, Liam McMahon, Hugh O’Kennedy.

CORK CONSTITUTION: George Coomber, Michael Hand, Greg Higgins, Niall Kenneally, Billy Crowley; Aidan Moynihan, Ian Leonard; Brendan Quinlan, Billy Scannell, Luke Masters, Sean Duffy, Cathal O’Flaherty, Mark Stafford, James Murphy, David Hyland.

Replacements: Max Abbott, Alessandro Heaney, Andrew Treacy, Matisse Lamarque D’Arrouzat, Louis Kahn, Harry O’Riordan

MEN’S DIVISION 1B: BANBRIDGE 26 OLD WESLEY 36, Rifle Park Scorers: Banbridge: Tries: Robin Sinton, Ross Cartmill, Penalty Try, Peter Cromie; Cons: Robert Lyttle (2) HT: Banbridge 0, Old Wesley 31 BANBRIDGE: Robert Lyttle, Ross Cartmill, Josh Cromie, Ben Carson, Conor Field; Ian Porter, Neil Kilpatrick; Callum Reid, Peter Cromie, Michael Cromie, Martin Vorster, Alexander Thompson, David McCann, Dale Carson, Robin Sinton Replacements: Arthur Allen, Joshua Chambers, Christian Trimble, Alexander Weir, Lewis Nelmes, Jamie Mullan Old Wesley: Alex Molloy, Nathan Randles, James O’Donovan, Eoin Deegan, David Poff; Ian Cassidy, Keith Kavanagh; Harry Noonan, Howard Noonan, Cronan Gleeson, David Moyter, Iain McGann, William Fay, Joshua O’Hare, Sam Pim Replacements: Dominic Maclean, Sam Kenny, Robert Loftus, Brian Short, Josh Miller, Thomas O’Callaghan MALONE 11 CITY OF ARMAGH 13, Gibson Park Scorers: City of Armagh: Tries: Peter Lamb, Evan Crummie; Pens: Ryan Purvis. HT: Malone 3 City Of Armagh 5 MALONE: Andrew Bryans, Rory Campbell, Jack McMurty, Nathan Brown, David McMaster; Shane Kelly, Zach Shore; Ben Halliday, Dan Kerr, Richard Greenwood, Adam McNamee, Cory Tipping, Daryl Maxwell, David Cave, Neill Alcorn Replacements: Samuel Green, Lawson Porter, James Michael McAlister, Zach Devine, Ryan Lindsay, Ben Gibson CITY OF ARMAGH: Ryan Purvis, Andrew Willis, Matthew Hooks, Timothy McNiece, Sam Cunningham; Evan Crummie, Jack Hughes; Dylan Poyntz, Peter Lamb, Philip Fletcher, Josh McKinley, John Glasgow, Nigel Simpson, Ryan O’Neill, Neill Faloon, Replacements: Sam Anderson, Paul Mullen, James Crummie, Jack Treanor, David Agnew, Glen Faloon

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 14 HIGHFIELD 34 – Templeville Road Scorers: St Marys College: Tries: Hugo Conway (2); Cons: Mick O’Gara (2) Highfield: Tries: James Taylor; Sean French; Richard Cassidy; Cian Bohane, Colin O’Neill; Con: James Taylor (3); Pens: James Taylor. HT: St. Mary’s College, Highfield 17 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE: Mark Fogarty, Hugo Conway, Ryan O’Loughlin, Mick O’Gara, Hugh Lane; Aaron O’Neill, Andrew Walsh; Adam Mulvihill, Steven O’Brien, Jack Reidy Walsh, Peter Starrett, Daniel Leane, Niall Hurley, Ethan Baxter, Ronan Watters. Replacements: Richard Halpin, Padraig Dundon, Harry MacDonald, Max Svejdar, Senan Phelan, Liam Corcoran HIGHFIELD: Cian Bohane, Ben Murphy, Liam McCarthy, Mark Dorgan, Luke Kingston; James Taylor, Richard Cassidy; Cillian Buckley, Travis Coomey, James French, John O’Callaghan, Sean Garrett, Mark Fitzgibbon, Amhlaoibh Porter, Miah Cronin Replacements: Robert Murphy, Ian McCarthy, Aidan Keane, Eoin Keating, David O’Sullivan, Colin O’Neill

MEN’S DIVISION 2A

BALLYMENA 12 QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY 26, Eaton Park

CASHEL 17 BLACKROCK COLLEGE 17, Spafield

NENAGH ORMOND 31 NAVAN 15, New Ormond Park

UL BOHEMIAN 20 MU BARNHALL 17, UL North Campus

MEN’S DIVISION 2B BELFAST HARLEQUINS 19 MALAHIDE 19, Deramore Park DUNGANNON 19 RAINEY OLD BOYS 21, Stevenson Park

MEN’S DIVISION 2C

TULLAMORE 22 BALLINA 15, Spollanstown

MIDLETON 20 BRUFF 24, Towns Park