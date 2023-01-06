Ireland U20s To Face Leinster Development In Final Six Nations Warm Up

With just four weeks to go until their U20 Six Nations opener against Wales, Ireland U20s, sponsored by PwC, continue their Championship preparation with their third and final challenge match of the festive period against Leinster Development on Friday at Energia Park (Kick-off 2pm).

Richie Murphy‘s extended squad have enjoyed valuable run outs against Italy and Munster Development either side of Christmas, building towards the Six Nations opener against Wales at Colwyn Bay on Friday, 3 February.

The Ireland coaching team have again named an extended Match Day squad for Friday’s encounter against Leinster in Dublin, with Head Coach Murphy using this window to explore his squad options ahead of the 2023 Championship defence.

Tickets for Ireland’s first U20 Six Nations match against France at Musgrave Park in Cork on Friday, 10 February are available to purchase here.

Ireland U20s (v Leinster Development):

15. Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster)

14. James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster)

13. Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster)

12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)

11. Ike Anagu (La Rochelle/IQ Rugby)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)

9. Jack Oliver (Garryowen/Munster)

1. George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster)

2. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)

3. Paddy McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster)

4. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster)

5. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

6. James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster)

7. Ruadhan Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster)

8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Danny Sheehan (UCC/Munster)

17. Jack Boal (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster)

18. Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht)

19. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster)

20. Jacob Sheehan (UCC/Munster)

21. Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster)

22. Harry West (Buccaneers/Connacht)

23. Rory Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster)

24. Joe Hopes (Queen’s University/Ulster)

25. John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

26. Josh Costello (Shannon/Munster).