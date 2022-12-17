Captain Claffey ‘Unbelievably Proud’ Of #EnergiaAIL Win

Blackrock College captain Michelle Claffey said she is ‘unbelievably proud’ following her team’s impressive 27-7 win over Railway Union in the re-fixed Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division final .

Blackrock scored first but found themselves trailing 7-5 at half-time, before a stunning second half saw them pull 20 points clear.

“The first half was dodgy,” she told Irish Rugby TV. “We got into our groove in the second half. We got our structures and starting throwing the ball around – that’s what we do best. It was just an amazing feeling at the end.

“Nerves come into it. You want to do your best for the team. We made bad decisions in the first half, we fixed them and we went again. That’s the important thing – you assess and you go again.”

The experienced centre added: “Today was hard. It’s supposed to be. Railway are a phenomenal team and they have been pushing the standards in women’s rugby.

“It’s not one to 23, it’s one to 40. Girls missed out on selection and they’re heartbroken. We came together today and we played for them and for everyone else over the past 15 years and that’s what it means. – absolutely everything to be back at the top.”