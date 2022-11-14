Ireland Turn Attention To Australia As Bank of Ireland Nations Series Finale Approaches

The Ireland squad reassembled in national camp yesterday evening following the 35-17 victory over Fiji in the second game of the Bank of Ireland Nations Series . On Saturday evening , Ireland face Dave Rennie’s Australia in a sold-out Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 8pm, live on Virgin Media/Amazon Prime).

Joey Carbery will complete the return to play protocols at Munster following his removal on Saturday for a HIA. Robbie Henshaw’s hamstring issue will rule him out of this week’s game against Australia, and he will continue his rehab at Leinster.

Jimmy O’Brien will complete the HIA process today and is expected to be available to train tomorrow.

The players who picked up knocks against South Africa – Johnny Sexton, James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Josh van der Flier and Hugo Keenan – will be monitored across the early part of the week and re-integrated into training according to their individual management plans.

Joe McCarthy returns to the squad having completed his return to play protocols.

Bundee Aki, who has trained with the squad for the past few weeks, is now available for selection having completed his suspension and the coaching intervention programme.

Ireland Squad – Bank of Ireland Nations Series 2022:

Backs (15)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 40 caps

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 4 caps

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 6 caps

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 1 cap

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 22 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 8 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 24 caps

Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 8 caps

Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster) *

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 2 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 109 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Forwards (21)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 26 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 35 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 32 caps

Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 22 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 62 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 7 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 120 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 68 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 30 caps

Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) 1 cap

Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University) *

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 88 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 4 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthains) 1 cap

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 12 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 10 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 44 caps

*denotes uncapped player

Bank of Ireland Nations Series Fixtures

IRELAND v Australia

Saturday 19th November, 2022, Aviva Stadium, KO 20:00