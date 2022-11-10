Loughman Wants Ireland Debut To Be ‘A Stepping Stone’

Jeremy Loughman wants his first Ireland cap on Saturday to be ‘a stepping stone’ to more as he gets set for his first taste of international rugby against Fiji.

Following in the footsteps of Jimmy O’Brien last weekend, Loughman will make his Test debut in the second match of the Bank of Ireland Nations Series, packing down with Rob Herring and first-time captain Tadhg Furlong.

His impressive form with Munster saw him called into the Ireland squad ahead of last March’s Guinness Six Nations win over England, while he returned from a head injury to help Ireland beat the Māori All Blacks during the summer tour.

Last Friday he gained more experience in the green jersey, this time for Ireland ‘A’ in a chastening defeat to the All Blacks XV, and now all his hard work has paid off in getting the opportunity to play for the senior team.

It has been a long road to Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at the Aviva Stadium for the 27-year-old Reno-born prop, admittedly ‘a rollercoaster’ in his own words.

From Athy RFC and Ardscoil na Tríonóide, alongside another future star in Joey Carbery, and Blackrock College, through to his initial years in the professional ranks where injuries impacted his involvement with both Leinster and latterly Munster.

Now, though, he feels he has ‘got a good run of it’ and is primed to show what he can do in Ireland’s number 1 jersey, coming in as one of nine changes to the team that overcame South Africa 19-16.

Speaking earlier this week before the team announcement, Loughman admitted: “It would mean everything (to get capped). I have been pushing to get that for me and my family. I just think it would be incredible.

“Get that and keep pushing on to not make it a one-cap thing as well. I don’t want it to be one cap, I want it to be a stepping stone and to keep pushing on.”

It will be a hugely proud moment for Athy RFC and the town’s Ardscoil na Tríonóide, in particular, to see Loughman and Carbery playing together for Ireland. Eleven years ago they won a Leinster Junior Section A’ Shield with the school.

Both players moved on to line out for Blackrock, with Loughman winning the 2013 Leinster Schools Senior Cup alongside Garry Ringrose and Nick Timoney, and retaining the title the following year in a team that contained Carbery, Hugo Keenan, Caelan Doris and Timoney.

The eight years since then have seen a number of ups and downs, but the most significant move of his rugby life came when he, in his third year in the Leinster Academy, signed a three-month development deal with Munster.

Next month will mark the start of his sixth year with Munster, having gradually become a key member of the squad and committed himself to the Reds by signing a two-year contract extension last January.

Loughman, who has recently bought a house in Limerick with his partner Lucy, is putting down roots as he climbs the ladder with both Munster and Ireland and making the most of every new situation – just as he did during his well-travelled childhood.

His father David’s job in oil and gas engineering brought the family from Reno in Nevada to Kent, Jeremy spending the first four years of his life Stateside before England came calling at the age of 12.

When Loughman’s grandfather became ill, the family moved back to David’s native Athy. Jeremy has been here in Ireland ever since his teens, while the rest of the family have since dispersed again, most of them to California with a sister also in London.