Donnellan Double Makes Him Division 1A’s Top Try Scorer So Far

Dylan Donnellan , last season’s top try scorer, has risen to the top of the try-scoring charts after five rounds in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A .

The prolific Clontarf hooker touched down twice during their incredible comeback win over Dublin University, as he took his season’s haul to five tries so far.

Terenure College flyer Adam La Grue and the Dublin University trio of Aran Egan, Colm Hogan and Ronan Quinn have all moved onto four tries following last weekend’s matches.

Trinity out-half Egan has extended his lead as the division’s top points scorer, his 16-point tally at Castle Avenue giving him 76 for the campaign to date. His closest rival is Ballynahinch’s Greg Hutley on 54 points.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 5:

POINTS –

76 – Aran Egan (Dublin University)

54 – Greg Hutley (Ballynahinch)

42 – Tony Butler (Garryowen), Conor Kelly (Clontarf)

41 – Aidan Moynihan (Cork Constitution)

35 – Caolan Dooley (Terenure College)

31 – Conor Hayes (Young Munster)

30 – Callum Smith (Terenure College)

29 – Mike Cooke (Shannon)

27 – Evan Cusack (Young Munster)

25 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf)

22 – Adam La Grue (Terenure College)

20 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College), Colm Hogan (Dublin University), Ronan Quinn (Dublin University)

19 – Peter Hastie (Lansdowne)

15 – Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Tim Corkery (UCD), Cormac Daly (Clontarf), James Dillon (Dublin University), Max Dunne (Dublin University), Jamie Macartney (Ballynahinch), Sean O’Brien (UCD), George Pringle (Ballynahinch), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution)

10 – Conall Boomer (Terenure College), Matthew Bowen (Terenure College), Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon), Colm de Buitléar (Terenure College), Harry Donnelly (UCD), Mark Fleming (UCD), Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution), Greg Higgins (Cork Constitution), Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution), Paulo Leleisiuao (Young Munster), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Sean McNulty (Terenure College), Ben Murphy (Clontarf), JJ O’Neill (Garryowen), Jordan Prenderville (Shannon), Clive Ross (Lansdowne), Michael Silvester (Lansdowne)

9 – Colm Quilligan (Garryowen)

8 – Charlie Tector (Lansdowne)

7 – Chris Cosgrave (UCD)

6 – Jack Oliver (Garryowen)

5 – Max Abbott (Cork Constitution), Alan Bennie (Terenure College), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Ruadhan Byron (Dublin University), Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University), Thomas Connolly (Dublin University), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf), Michael Courtney (Clontarf), Billy Crowley (Cork Constitution), Conall Doherty (Lansdowne), Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Ben Griffin (Clontarf), Jack Harrington (Young Munster), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Gerry Hill (UCD), Cian Hurley (Garryowen), Fergus Jemphrey (Ballynahinch), Louis Kahn (Cork Constitution), Johnny Keane (Garryowen), Mick Kearney (Clontarf), Conor Kearns (Clontarf), Niall Kenneally (Cork Constitution), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), Matisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat (Cork Constitution), Temi Lasisi (Lansdowne), Donough Lawlor (Lansdowne), Ian Leonard (Cork Constitution), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Angus Lloyd (Clontarf), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Zack McCall (Ballynahinch), Eoin McCormack (Shannon), Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne), Michael Moloney (UCD), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Dan Murphy (Lansdowne), James Murphy (Cork Constitution), Cian O’Donoghue (Clontarf), Dylan O’Grady (UCD), Tommy O’Hora (Garryowen), Stephen O’Neill (Terenure College), Louis O’Reilly (Dublin University), Conor Phillips (Young Munster), Luke Rigney (Shannon), David Ryan (UCD), Tony Ryan (Clontarf), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne), James Tarrant (UCD), Luke Thompson (Lansdowne), Dan Walsh (Young Munster), Mike Walsh (Lansdowne)

3 – George Coomber (Cork Constitution)

2 – Jack Connolly (Lansdowne)

TRIES –

5 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf)

4 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College), Aran Egan (Dublin University), Colm Hogan (Dublin University), Adam La Grue (Terenure College), Ronan Quinn (Dublin University)

3 – Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Cormac Daly (Clontarf), James Dillon (Dublin University), Max Dunne (Dublin University), Jamie Macartney (Ballynahinch), Sean O’Brien (UCD), George Pringle (Ballynahinch), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution)

2 – Conall Boomer (Terenure College), Matthew Bowen (Terenure College), Tony Butler (Garryowen), Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon), Colm de Buitléar (Terenure College), Harry Donnelly (UCD), Caolan Dooley (Terenure College), Mark Fleming (UCD), Conor Hayes (Young Munster), Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution), Greg Higgins (Cork Constitution), Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution), Paulo Leleisiuao (Young Munster), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Sean McNulty (Terenure College), Ben Murphy (Clontarf), JJ O’Neill (Garryowen), Jordan Prenderville (Shannon), Clive Ross (Lansdowne), Michael Silvester (Lansdowne)

1 – Max Abbott (Cork Constitution), Alan Bennie (Terenure College), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Ruadhan Byron (Dublin University), Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University), Thomas Connolly (Dublin University), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf), Michael Courtney (Clontarf), Billy Crowley (Cork Constitution), Jack Delaney (Garryowen), Conall Doherty (Lansdowne), Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Mark Fleming (UCD), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Ben Griffin (Clontarf), Jack Harrington (Young Munster), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Gerry Hill (UCD), Cian Hurley (Garryowen), Fergus Jemphrey (Ballynahinch), Louis Kahn (Cork Constitution), Johnny Keane (Garryowen), Mick Kearney (Clontarf), Conor Kearns (Clontarf), Conor Kelly (Clontarf), Niall Kenneally (Cork Constitution), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), Matisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat (Cork Constitution), Temi Lasisi (Lansdowne), Donough Lawlor (Lansdowne), Ian Leonard (Cork Constitution), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Angus Lloyd (Clontarf), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Zack McCall (Ballynahinch), Eoin McCormack (Shannon), Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne), Michael Moloney (UCD), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Dan Murphy (Lansdowne), James Murphy (Cork Constitution), Cian O’Donoghue (Clontarf), Dylan O’Grady (UCD), Tommy O’Hora (Garryowen), Stephen O’Neill (Terenure College), Louis O’Reilly (Dublin University), Conor Phillips (Young Munster), Colm Quilligan (Garryowen), Luke Rigney (Shannon), Darren Ryan (Garryowen), David Ryan (UCD), Tony Ryan (Clontarf), Callum Smith (Terenure College), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne), James Tarrant (UCD), Luke Thompson (Lansdowne), Dan Walsh (Young Munster), Mike Walsh (Lansdowne)