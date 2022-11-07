Ireland Squad Focuses In On Fiji Preparation

A 39-player Ireland squad today commenced preparations for Saturday’s sold-out Bank of Ireland Nations Series Test against Fiji at Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 1pm, live on Virgin Media/Amazon Prime).

Unfortunately, Ireland’s latest centurion Conor Murray has been ruled out of the rest of the Series with a groin strain and will commence his rehab at Munster.

Robbie Henshaw, who missed out on Saturday’s game due to a hamstring issue, will reintegrate to training this week. Stuart McCloskey is recovering quickly from the arm issue that forced him off early against South Africa and will train this week.

Tadhg Furlong (ankle) is expected to take part in training this week while Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is recovering well from a dead leg.

From Friday night’s A game against the All Black XV, Ciaran Frawley suffered a twisted knee and will continue his rehab at Leinster. Joe McCarthy and Ryan Baird will continue their return to play protocols at Leinster.

Michael Milne, who featured against both the Pumas and the Cheetahs for Emerging Ireland in Bloemfontein, will train with the Ireland squad this week.

Ireland Squad – Bank of Ireland Nations Series:

Backs (16)

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 3 caps

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 36 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) uncapped

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 21 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 7 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 60 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 24 caps

Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 7 caps

Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 1 cap

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 45 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 109 caps CAPTAIN

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Forwards (23)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 26 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 34 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 31 caps

Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 21 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 61 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 7 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 119 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 68 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 29 caps

Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped

Mike Milne (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 88 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 3 caps

Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 11 caps

Gavin Thornbury (Connacht) uncapped

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 9 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 44 caps

Bank of Ireland Nations Series Fixtures:

IRELAND v Fiji

Saturday 12th November, 2022, Aviva Stadium, KO 13:00

IRELAND v Australia

Saturday 19th November, 2022, Aviva Stadium, KO 20:00