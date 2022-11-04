Virgin Media To Broadcast Ireland ‘A’ v All Blacks XV In Northern Ireland

Virgin Media Television, the host broadcaster for Ireland’s Bank of Ireland Nations Series and tonight’s Ireland ‘A’ fixture at the RDS, have confirmed that they will provide coverage of the clash with the All Blacks XV for viewers in Northern Ireland.

The match will be available in the Republic of Ireland on Virgin Media Two, and viewers in Northern Ireland can watch the game on the Virgin Media Player.

The match marks a return to the green jersey for Jacob Stockdale and Martin Moore. The squad also features a number of young players who impressed against the Māori All Blacks in July, as well as staking a claim during the recent Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa.

Coverage on Virgin Media Two and the Virgin Media Player starts at 7pm, with the match kicking off at 7.45pm.

Tickets for the Ireland ‘A’ game are on sale from Ticketmaster.ie, and will also be available from the Ticketmaster kiosks at Gate D on Anglesea Road and Gate K on Simmonscourt Road.

IRELAND ‘A’ Team & Replacements (v All Blacks XV, ‘A’ International Match, the RDS, Friday, November 4, kick-off 7.45pm):

Player/Club/Province/Test Caps –

15. Michael Lowry (Banbridge/Ulster) 1

14. Jimmy O’Brien (Naas/Leinster) *

13. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster) *

12. James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster) 3

11. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 35

10. Ciaran Frawley (Skerries/Leinster) *

9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster) (capt) 5

1. Jeremy Loughman (Garryowen/Munster) *

2. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 7

3. Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 3 caps

4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster) *

5. Gavin Thornbury (Connacht) *

6. Cian Prendergast (Connacht) *

7. Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster) 2

8. Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster) 2

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster) *

17. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 48

18. Martin Moore (Ulster) 10

19. Ross Molony (UCD/Leinster) *

20. Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 1

21. Caolin Blade (Galwegians/Connacht) 1

22. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster) *

23. Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster) *

* Denotes uncapped player at Test level