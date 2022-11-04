McCloskey To Start For Ireland As Henshaw Ruled Out

Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey will start for Ireland against the Springboks in the Bank of Ireland Nations Series as Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out through injury.

The news was confirmed after the Ireland team Captain’s Run at the Aviva Stadium this morning. Jimmy O’Brien has been called up from the Ireland ‘A’ squad to the replacements.

Calvin Nash will start for Ireland ‘A’ against the All Blacks XV with Shane Daly added to the replacements. Tickets for the Ireland ‘A’ game are on sale from Ticketmaster.ie, and will also be available from the Ticketmaster kiosks at Gate D on Anglesea Road and Gate K on Simmonscourt Road.