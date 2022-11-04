Jump to main content

Ireland
Vodafone

McCloskey To Start For Ireland As Henshaw Ruled Out

News

4th November 2022 12:31

By Editor

Vodafone Summer Series, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 3/7/2021 Ireland vs Japan Ireland's Hugo Keenan and Stuart McCloskey Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Gary Carr

Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey will start for Ireland against the Springboks in the Bank of Ireland Nations Series as Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out through injury.

The news was confirmed after the Ireland team Captain’s Run at the Aviva Stadium this morning. Jimmy O’Brien has been called up from the Ireland ‘A’ squad to the replacements.

Calvin Nash will start for Ireland ‘A’ against the All Blacks XV with Shane Daly added to the replacements. Tickets for the Ireland ‘A’ game are on sale from Ticketmaster.ie, and will also be available from the Ticketmaster kiosks at Gate D on Anglesea Road and Gate K on Simmonscourt Road.

 