Ireland v South Africa – Coming To The Match? All You Need To Know

The Bank of Ireland Nations Series kicks off in style this Saturday with a clash between Ireland, ranked number one in the world right now, and South Africa, the reigning Rugby World Cup champions.

We are looking forward to welcoming you to the home of Irish Rugby and here are a few key points to help you enjoy the day in safety and comfort.

Key Times

General Gates Open: 4pm

Teams Warm Up: 4.30pm (approx)

Anthems: 5.23pm

Kick Off: 5.30pm

Tickets & Access To The Stadium

We advise fans to allow adequate time to travel to the stadium and avoid possible congestion in Dublin.

Download your ticket to your device before you get to the stadium

Transfer tickets to individuals rather than having them all on one device

Please have your electronic or printed ticket ready to scan and follow the instructions from the stewards outside the ground

Know your entry point. Follow the colour code on your ticket – check out our colour-coded route map here.

Food & Drinks

Food and drink concessions will be open around the ground.

Please be mindful of others when bringing food or drink to your seats and if possible please wait for breaks in play.

Intersport Elverys

The Intersport Elverys store on Lansdowne Road and kiosks throughout the stadium will be open on Saturday and will be fully stocked with all your favourite Ireland gear.

Travelling To The Game

For information on travelling to the game, please visit https://www.avivastadium.ie/getting-here.