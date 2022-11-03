Virgin Media To Broadcast Munster’s Clash With South Africa ‘A’

Virgin Media Television has announced that it has secured free-to-air rights to broadcast Munster’s upcoming match against South Africa ‘A’ at Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Thursday (November 10).

It is the first time in six years that Munster have faced a touring team, and the first time in the professional era that they take on a South African touring side with the last meeting taking place in 1970.

The sides have met on three previous occasions with South Africa winning all three, and as such they remain the only major touring outfit the province have yet to claim victory against.

South Africa’s European tour will see the World champions play four Test matches against Ireland, France, Italy, and England, while the South Africa ‘A’ squad, coached by Mzwandile Stick, will play both Munster and Bristol Bears in important midweek fixtures.

Munster versus South Africa ‘A’ is one of a number of exciting rugby matches to be broadcast free-to-air on Virgin Media Television this month, with all three of Ireland’s 2022 Bank of Ireland Nations Series games at the Aviva Stadium also being televised.

The Munster-South Africa ‘A’ match is being presented in association with Munster Rugby partner, Pinergy.