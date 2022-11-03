‘Relentless: The Connacht Way’ Documentary To Air On RTÉ One

‘Relentless: The Connacht Way’ , chronicles the highs and lows of Connacht Rugby, from a player’s perspective.

Packed with raw, honest, and unfiltered access to the team as they undertake a rollercoaster season, culminating with reaching the Heineken Champions Cup’s round of 16 for the first time ever.

The documentary premieres on RTÉ One tonight at 10.15pm, and will be streaming on Red Bull TV from next Thursday (November 10).

The hour-long documentary follows three Connacht players, Bundee Aki, Niall Murray and Tom Farrell, all of whom are at pivotal moments in their sporting careers.

Viewers will discover the unique perspectives, challenges, and motivations of each player, taking a journey with them through their challenging 2021/22 season.

We get an unfiltered insight into key moments for Murray both on and off the pitch, from his first try to the heartache of missing out on selection ahead of the team’s biggest game of the year. There is also a look into Niall’s personal life as he settles into his first home from home.

We follow Farrell’s bumpy yet undistracted road to recovery. We glean an insight into his unrelenting focus and determination behind the scenes as he manages the pressures of this unrelenting career, and the drive to get back to full fitness and back on the frontline for Connacht.

We get a raw and personal exploration of the challenges of juggling Aki’s provincial and international commitments.

With insight into Bundee’s always-on attitude as he aims to put his ‘best foot forward’ at every opportunity with Connacht, motivated by the desire to give his family a better life than his own growing up.