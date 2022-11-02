McKenzie And Perenara Lead All Blacks XV’s Back-Line

For Friday’s international clash with Ireland ‘A’ at the RDS (kick-off 7.45pm) , the inaugural All Blacks XV is captained by Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu , one of eight All Blacks in the squad. Tickets are available here .

The returning Damian McKenzie and vice-captain TJ Perenara also provide plenty of Test experience at half-back, with the latter fresh from winning New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship with the Wellington Lions.

There are a combined 14 players included from the Chiefs and the Super Rugby Pacific title-winning Crusaders. Amongst them are front rowers Aidan Ross, who made his Test debut against Ireland in July, and Brodie McAlister.

Selected at inside centre, former rugby league player Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was also involved in the All Blacks’ series defeat to Ireland, winning his first cap during the third Test in Wellington.

The All Blacks XV are New Zealand Rugby’s next senior national representative team after the All Blacks. As part of this European tour, they will also play the Barbarians in London on Sunday week.

Seven members of the All Blacks XV squad played for the Māori All Blacks against Ireland during the summer. Chiefs winger Shaun Stevenson was prominent during that midweek series, scoring two tries.

Looking forward to the Dublin duel, All Blacks XV head coach Leon MacDonald said: “We are anticipating a huge challenge from Ireland ‘A’ on Friday. They are a top tier, physical team with strong attack and defence, as we saw earlier this year against the Māori All Blacks.

“With a short lead in to this first match, we’ve balanced out experience with younger rising talent. The players are all out to showcase their immense skills and strength as a team.

“They’re excited to get this opportunity to play on an international scale and to represent New Zealand in what will be a proud moment for players and their whanau.”

ALL BLACKS XV Team & Replacements (v Ireland ‘A’, ‘A’ International Match, the RDS, Friday, November 4, kick-off 7.45pm):

15. Ruben Love (Wellington/Hurricanes)

14. Shaun Stevenson (North Harbour/Chiefs)

13. Braydon Ennor (Canterbury/Crusaders)

12. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Auckland/Blues)

11. AJ Lam (Auckland/Blues)

10. Damian McKenzie (Waikato/Chiefs)

9. TJ Perenara (Wellington/Hurricanes)

1. Aidan Ross (Bay of Plenty/Chiefs)

2. Brodie McAlister (Canterbury/Crusaders)

3. Tevita Mafileo (Bay of Plenty/Hurricanes)

4. Josh Dickson (Otago/Highlanders)

5. Patrick Tuipulotu (Auckland/Blues) (capt)

6. Dominic Gardiner (Canterbury/Crusaders)

7. Luke Jacobson (Waikato/Chiefs)

8. Marino Mikaele-Tu’u (Hawke’s Bay/Highlanders)

Replacements:

16. Tyrone Thompson (Hawke’s Bay/Chiefs)

17. Finlay Brewis (Canterbury/Crusaders)

18. Tamaiti Williams (Canterbury/Crusaders)

19. Zach Gallagher (Canterbury/Crusaders)

20. Christian Lio-Willie (Otago/Crusaders)

21. Cam Roigard (Counties Manukau/Hurricanes)

22. Josh Ioane (Otago/Chiefs)

23. Alex Nankivell (Tasman/Chiefs)