Andy Farrell Inducted into Men’s Rugby League Hall of Fame

Andy played 370 games for Wigan between 1991 and 2004 making his professional debut at the age of 16 in a 32-8 victory over Keighley. During his Wigan career Andy won six Championships and four Challenge Cups.

He made his international debut for Great Britain at the age of 18 against New Zealand and would go on to represent Great Britain 34 times and England on 11 occasions. At the age of 21 Andy became captain of Wigan and Great Britain. Across his career he was named Player’s Player of the Year and also twice named Man of Steel.



Andy, who could not attend the official ceremony in person dialled in to the event in Wigan from the Ireland team hotel while his wife Colleen and son Gabriel accepted the accolade on his behalf. Also inducted into the Hall of Fame were Adrian Morley, Clive Sullivan, David Watkins and to the Women’s Hall of Fame Brenda Dobek, Lisa McIntosh and Sally Milburn.

RFL Chief Executive Ralph Rimmer said: “On behalf of the whole sport I would like to congratulate all seven inductee on this wonderful achievement which is so richly deserved. Millions of people have played this great sport in the last 127 years, and it is a testimony to the quality of all four men that they are among just 32 who have so far been selected for inclusion in the Rugby League Hall of Fame.”

IRFU Chief Executive, Kevin Potts, commented,

“Irish rugby would like to congratulate Andy on his induction to the Rugby League Hall of Fame. He made a huge contribution to the sport across a 13-year career and was a central figure in that fantastic Wigan side that had so much success. This is no doubt a proud moment for him and his family.”

Players are selected for entry into the Hall of Fame by a panel comprising members from across the sport, including administrators, former international players and historians.

To be considered for elevation into the Hall of Fame, players must have played professional rugby league for at least 10 years, established a reputation that transcends the era in which they played and have a record of outstanding achievement at the very highest level.