IRFU And Enterprise Ireland Rugby Innovation Programme

Enterprise Ireland and the IRFU recently announced that the two organisations have developed a new strategic partnership, which is designed to support Irish innovators and start-ups in the sport tech sector at an early stage of their product or services development.

This partnership will support individual entrepreneurs and Irish companies that can often find it challenging to gain access to the unique evaluation environment of an elite sports organisation.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Not only can the Irish firms invited to participate in this partnership test and optimise their products across the ranks of the IRFU, ranging from the grassroots to the upper echelons of the Irish game, but those that prove successful will benefit from its support and endorsement.

This approval from an elite international sporting organisation will also help them to bring their product or service to the attention of potential clients around the world, ultimately enabling them to grow and scale outside Ireland.

This partnership increases the opportunity for product success, confirm commercial viability and create the opportunity for future investment. Through an application/ pitch/selection process, the IRFU will select the product / service which most fits its strategic objectives.

Engaging in the programme will result in the product being assigned to a department with is most appropriate for products development. The Programme will commence November 2022, and open to applications from Irish Technology Companies.

The IRFU seeks applicants from the following themes to increase its capability through technology.

Innovative means of increasing Rugby participation while promoting health and safety

Technology to enhance Fan Engagement (incl. Metaverse & Web3)

Technology to increase the preparation and performance of players

Climate Sustainability across IRFU, Provinces, Clubs and Stadium

Innovation Programme 2022 – applications close the 28th October 2022. For further information please contact luke.byrne@enterprise-ireland.com