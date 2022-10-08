Emerging Ireland Primed For Cheetahs Finale

The Emerging Ireland Match Day Squad to take on the Cheetahs in the squad’s final game of Toyota Challenge has been named by Head Coach Simon Easterby .

To date Emerging Ireland have recorded two victories over the Griquas (54-7) and the Pumas (28-24) but face the tournament hosts in their own backyard on Sunday afternoon (Kick-off 2pm Irish time, live on IrishRugby.ie)

Max Deegan resumes the captain’s role and is joined in the backrow by John Hodnett and Cian Prendergast.

Tom Ahern and Joe McCarthy are named at lock with Michael Milne, Tom Stewart and Thomas Clarkson in the front row.

In the backs, Nathan Doak and Jack Crowley get another start as the half-back pairing with Stewart Moore and Jamie Osborne getting a second outing in midfield. The back three sees the return of Robert Baloucoune and Calvin Nash on the wings and Shane Daly at fullback.

The replacements named are Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Brian Deeny, James Culhane, Ben Murphy, Jake Flannery and Chay Mullins.

The match will be streamed live on IrishRugby.ie at 2.00pm (Irish time).

Emerging Ireland v Toyota Cheetahs:

15. Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution)

14. Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)

13. Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas)

12. Stewart Moore (Ulster/Malone)

11. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen)

10. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)

9. Nathan Doak (Ulster/Banbridge)

1. Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD)

2. Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Leinster/Dublin University)

4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University)

5. Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon)

6. Cian Prendergast (Connacht)

7. John Hodnett (Munster/UCC)

8. Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) (c)

Replacements

16. Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen)

17. Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster)

18. Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)

19. Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf)

20. James Culhane (Leinster/UCD)

21. Ben Murphy (Leinster/Clontarf)

22. Jake Flannery (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

23. Chay Mullins (Connacht/IQ Rugby)