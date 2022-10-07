PwC Ireland Underage Squads Gather For November Camps

The Ireland U19 and U18 Schools squads, sponsored by PwC, will gather at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin between November 2-4 to kick off the underage international representative programme for the 2022/23 season.

The PwC U18 and U19 Interprovincial Series took place in August and September and now the first National Camps kick into gear ahead of a further training camp in December and international fixtures in the new year.

The Ireland U18 Clubs squad will also be in camp in early November before travelling to Rome to play a fixture against their Italian counterparts in Rome on November 5.

In April next year, the Ireland U19s will play two fixtures against their French counterparts while the Ireland U18 squad will compete in the U18s Six Nations Festival.

Peter Smyth, IRFU Head of Elite Player Development, commented: “It takes a lot of people in a lot of different environments, firstly to get a player selected to international age grade and then when they are on an international age grade team to look after them and give them the best chance of ultimately performing in a green jersey. So right back from the people we deal with in clubs and schools, their coaches, their parents, the volunteers and school teachers running right through to the professional staff who work in the provinces across both the domestic and performance sides of the game.”

“I think that’s why people delight in young players advancing and young players proving themselves at different levels, is because there is so much that has gone into that players’ journey from so many stakeholders throughout the game. Everyone can feel ownership in it.”

Ireland U18 Clubs Squad:

Ambrose Bamber (Connacht/Sligo Grammar)

Jack Boyhan (Leinster/Mullingar RFC)

Cian Brady (Connacht/Monivea RFC)

Daragh Brennan (Leinster/Tullamore RFC)

Andrew Doyle (Leinster/Athy RFC)

Patrick Egan (Connacht/Buccaneers RFC)

Connor Fahy (Leinster/Wexford Wanderers RFC)

Paidi Farrell (Leinster/Tullamore RFC)

Tomas Farthing (Connacht/Corinthians RFC)

Charlie Griffin (IQ Rugby/Harrow School)

Dylan Hicks (Munster/Bantry RFC)

James Harris (Leinster/Athy RFC)

Sam Mills (Leinster/Longford RFC)

Finian Murray (Connacht/Monivea RFC/Holy Rosary College)

Michael O’Donovan (Munster/Bantry RFC)

Arann Platt (Connacht/Sligo RFC)

Sean Rohan (Connacht/Buccaneers RFC/CBS Roscommon)

Mahon Ronan (Leinster/Boyne RFC)

Eoin Smyth (Munster/Midleton RFC)

Niall Tallon (Connacht/Buccaneers RFC)

Henry Walker (IQ Rugby/Hartpury College)

Bryan Walsh (Connacht/Corinthians RFC)

Matthew Wright (IQ Rugby/Kirkham Grammar)

Ireland U18 Schools Squad:

Jack Angulo (Leinster/Blackrock College)

David Armstrong (Ulster/Methodist College)

Fionn Casserly (Munster/Crescent College)

Emmett Calvey (Munster/Ard Scoil Ris)

Tom Coughlan (Munster/Presentation Brothers Cork)

Andrew Cosgrave (Leinster/St Michaels College)

Oscar Davey (Munster/Crescent College)

Mark Fitzgerald (Munster/Crescent College)

Michael Foy (Munster/Christian Brothers College)

Clarke Logan (Ulster/Coleraine Grammar School)

Marcus Lyons (Munster/Crescent College)

Ciaran Managan (Leinster/Newbridge College)

Eanna McCarthy (Munster/Christian Brothers College)

Oisin Minogue (Munster/St Munchins)

Charlie Molony (Leinster/Blackrock College)

Evan Moynihan (Leinster/St Marys College)

Alex Mullan (Leinster/Blackrock College)

Luke Murphy (Munster/Ard Scoil Ris)

Aaron O’Brien (Leinster/St Mary’s College)

Gene O’Leary Kareem (Munster/Presentation Brothers Cork)

Jed O’Dwyer (Munster/Crescent College)

Andre Ryan (Leinster/Belvedere College)

Jack Ryan (Munster/Rockwell College)

Johnny Scott (Ulster/Dromore High School)

Alan Spicer (Leinster/Belvedere College)

Tom Stewart (Leinster/St Michael’s College)

Paddy Taylor (Leinster/Newbridge College)

Matthew Te Pou (Munster/St Munchins)

Alex Usuanov (Leinster/Belvederd College)

Adam Watchcorn (Leinster/Kilkenny College)

James White (Leinster/St Michael’s College)

James Wyse (Leinster/Clongowes Wood College)

Mikey Yarr (Leinster/Blackrock College)

Ireland U19 Squad:

Jacob Boyd (Ulster/RBAI)

Tadhg Brophy (Leinster/Newbridge College)

Oliver Coffey (Leinster/Blackrock College)

Sean Condon (UCC/Munster)

Adam Deay (Leinster/Lansdowne FC)

Wilhelm de Klerk (Leinster/St Michaels College)

Sean Edogbo (Munster/UCC RFC)

Rory Ellerby (Ulster/RBAI)

Jules Fenelon (Leinster/St Michaels College)

Ethan Graham (Ulster/Ballynahinch RFC)

Max Flynn (Connacht/Corinthians RFC/Roscrea CC)

Lucas Kenny (Uster/Campbell College)

Luke Kritzinger (Leinster/Blackrock College)

Tom Larke (Leinster/Old Wesley RFC)

Flynn Longstaff (Ulster/Campbell College)

Mark Lee (Ulster/Rainey Old Boys RFC)

Ben McFarlane (Ulster/Methodist College)

James McKillop (Ulster/Foyle College)

Hugo McLaughlin (Leinster/Gonzaga College)

Blayze Molloy (Connacht/Ballina RFC/Clongowes)

Sean Naughton (Leinster/Kilkenny College)

Luke O’Connor (Leinster/Lansdowne FC)

Ben O’Connor (Munster/PBC)

Jake O’Riordan (Munster/St Munchins)

Grant Palmer (Leinster/Wexford Wanderers RFC)

Stephen Smyth (Leinster/Kilkenny College)

Zac Solomon (Ulster/Campbell College)

Andrew Sparrow (Leinster/St Mary’s College)

Josh Stevens (Ulster/Methodist College)

Finn Treacy (Leinster/Presentation College Bray)

Bryn Ward (Ulster/RBAI)

Richard Whelan (Leinster/Roscrea CC)

Adam Wrona (Munster/Christian Brothers Cork).