Ciaran Booth Makes Connacht Senior Debut in South Africa

IQ Rugby’s Ciaran Booth made his senior debut for Connacht against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, South Africa at the weekend.

Booth originally hails from Stockport and went to St Ambrose College before joining the Sale Sharks Academy. He made one appearance in the Premiership Rugby Cup before lining out for Doncaster Knights in the Championship.

The Irish qualified player made three appearances for Ireland U20s in 2019 and joined the Connacht Academy at the start of the 2020/21 season.