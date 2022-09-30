Watch Emerging Ireland Live
Emerging Ireland get their three match campaign underway against the Griquas at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein at 12:45 today. Max Deegan will captain the Irish side as they aim to make their mark and impress the Ireland coaching set up.
Emerging Ireland v Windhoek Draught Griquas
Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, Friday 30th September, 2022, KO 12.45pm (Irish time)
15. Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution)
14. Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)
13. Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas)
12. Stewart Moore (Ulster/Malone)
11. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen)
10. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)
9. Nathan Doak (Ulster/Banbridge)
1. Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster)
2. Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch)
3. Thomas Clarkson (Leinster/Dublin University)
4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University)
5. Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon)
6. David McCann (Ulster/Banbridge)
7. Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD)
8. Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) Captain
Replacements
16. Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen)
17. Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD)
18. Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)
19. Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf)
20. John Hodnett (Munster/UCC)
21. Michael McDonald (Ulster)
22. Jake Flannery (Ulster/Ballynahinch)
23. Antoine Frisch (Munster)