IRFU Citing Commissioners Primed For 2022/23 Season

The IRFU Citing Commissioner panel recently held their annual pre-season workshop at the High Performance Centre ahead of the start of the new season. There are currently 10 IRFU Citing Commissioners.

Citing Commissioners work cover matches in the URC and EPCR, as well as International matches, 7s, World Rugby Tournaments and Commonwealth and Olympic Rugby 7s. A Citing Commissioner is part of the match official team and their role is to identify acts of foul play that should have warranted a red card.. They operate either in person at a match, or in some games remotely where they watch the game and utilise a local Liaison Officer for anything they should require post match.

The panel includes former international referees Alan Lewis and Helen O’Reilly and former Ireland International Ciaran Scally.

Kevin Beggs, IRFU Disciplinary Officer, said “The IRFU Citing Commissioner panel has never been stronger and is highly regarded which reflects on the level of appointments the panel receive. The annual workshop is a great chance to come together, plan for the season ahead and review any new areas.”

IRFU Citing Commissioner Panel

David Connolly, Eugene Ryan, Peter Ferguson, Helen O’Reilly, Tim Lowry, Alan Lewis, Ciaran Scally, Ed Kenny, Wayne Sheridan and Murray Whyte