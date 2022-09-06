Mullins and McDonald Named in Ireland 7s Squad for World Cup in Cape Town

Chay Mullins is a former Bristol Bears Academy player who starred for the Ireland U20s earlier this year as they won a Six Nations Grand Slam. He has featured for the Ireland 7s squad this season in World Series events in Singapore, Vancouver, London, Toulouse and LA.

Matt McDonald hails from South Africa and played Varsity Cup for the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. Matt featured for the Ireland 7s at World Series events in Singapore, Vancouver and London this year.

Both players are making their debuts in the Rugby World Cup Sevens and feature in an Irish squad that contains eight Olympians. Billy Dardis, Terry Kennedy, Harry McNulty, Bryan Mollen, Mark Roche, Jack Kelly, Jordan Conroy and Hugo Lennox all competed at the Tokyo games in 2020.