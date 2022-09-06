Jump to main content

Ireland

Mullins and McDonald Named in Ireland 7s Squad for World Cup in Cape Town

News

6th September 2022 15:38

By Editor

HSBC Sevens Series - Los Angeles Sevens, Dignity Health Sports Park, California 27/8/2022 Ireland vs France Ireland’s Chay Mullins runs in to score a try Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Travis Prior

Ireland 7s Head Coach James Topping has named IQ players Chay Mullins and Matt McDonald in the squad that will compete in the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town from 9-11 September.

Chay Mullins is a former Bristol Bears Academy player who starred for the Ireland U20s earlier this year as they won a Six Nations Grand Slam.  He has featured for the Ireland 7s squad this season in World Series events in Singapore, Vancouver, London, Toulouse and LA.

World Series debutant Matt McDonald is pictured in action during Ireland’s 38-7 pool victory over Japan in Singapore ©INPHO/Martin Seras Lima

Matt McDonald hails from South Africa and played Varsity Cup for the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.  Matt featured for the Ireland 7s at World Series events in Singapore, Vancouver and London this year.

Both players are making their debuts in the Rugby World Cup Sevens and feature in an Irish squad that contains eight Olympians.  Billy Dardis, Terry Kennedy, Harry McNulty, Bryan Mollen, Mark Roche, Jack Kelly, Jordan Conroy and Hugo Lennox all competed at the Tokyo games in 2020.