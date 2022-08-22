Connacht Announce Structural Changes To Coaching Team

Ahead of this week’s pre-season friendlies against Castres Olympique (away) and Sale Sharks (home), Connacht Rugby have announced a number of structural changes to their professional coaching team for 2022/23.

Andy Friend, who has served as head coach since 2018, has moved to a new position of director of rugby with overall responsibility for the rugby programme across Connacht’s professional set-up.

As part of this restructure, Peter Wilkins assumes the role of head coach for the season, more closely reflecting his responsibilities in leading on-field preparation of the team as well as primary responsibility for defence.

The rest of the coaching team will consist of Colm Tucker who moves to a new role of scrum & contact coach, Mossy Lawler takes over as attack & skills coach, and forwards coach Dewald Senekal has responsibility for the lineout and maul.

CONNACHT PROFESSIONAL COACHING TEAM – 2022/23 SEASON:

Andy Friend – Director of Rugby

Peter Wilkins – Head Coach

Dewald Senekal – Forwards (Lineout & Maul)

Colm Tucker – Scrum & Contact

Mossy Lawler – Attack & Skills