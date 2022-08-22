Ulster Under-19s Hit The Ground Running In Newforge

The Ulster Under-19s ran in eight tries to beat Connacht 50-14 at home and head straight to the top of the PwC IRFU Under-19 Men’s Interprovincial Championship table.

Sunday’s double header at Newforge Country Club had a keenly-contested curtain raiser, with James McCammon’s late levelling try earning the Ulster U-18 Clubs team a 17-all draw with Connacht.

The Connacht Under-18s recovered well from the concession of an early penalty try, their threatening winger Gerard Murtagh just held up following a brilliant solo run from the halfway line.

The westerners kept the pressure on with their forwards building phases and Buccaneers flanker Patrick Egan deservedly crashed over. Conall Gill’s conversion brought them level at seven points apiece.

However, the Daryl Maxwell-coached Ulster youngsters closed out the opening half with a well-taken effort from Zack McCartney. The Ballymoney lock reached over a pile of bodies at a ruck to make it 12-7 to the hosts.

Despite losing full-back Cian Brady to the sin bin, Connacht seized the initiative through their hard-working pack. Hooker Sean Rohan rumbled over from close range to square it up again.

A Connacht penalty was pulled wide as Ulster reorganised due to second row Peter Bird’s yellow card, but the home side did fall behind for the first time when Murtagh combined neatly with replacement Sean Walsh.

A favourable bounce allowed the onrushing Walsh to gobble up his own chip kick and he released the supporting Murtagh who had the gas to sprint clear and score, leaving it 17-12.

Time was not on Ulster’s side, but their persistence was rewarded. They gained a share of the spoils when, after kicking a penalty to the corner, replacement hooker McCammon’s blindside break off a maul delivered five crucial points.

Leinster’s six-try 36-15 success against Munster has them top of the U-18 Clubs Interpro table, ahead of next Saturday’s second round trip to Athlone to face Connacht.

Meanwhile, Ulster, who travel to Musgrave Park to take on Munster next Sunday, are the early leaders in the U-19 Interpro Series after a dominant display against their Connacht counterparts.

Ireland Under-18 Sevens international Ben McFarlane caught the eye with a 20-point contribution made up of two tries and five conversions. Ulster hooker and captain Zac Solomon also touched down twice.

Lively flanker Josh Stevens got the ball rolling for Jonathon Graham’s charges inside the opening minutes. He used Bryn Ward’s inside pass to burst through a gap and score from just outside the Connacht 22.

With McFarlane quickly dispatching the conversion, Ulster soon built for a second try, scored in the right corner by Lukas Kenny after Flynn Longstaff’s powerful initial break and good hands from the backs. The hosts managed to push 24 points clear, pocketing the bonus point in the process as Solomon crossed twice from well-executed lineout mauls. McFarlane was successful with one of the conversions. However, Connacht then enjoyed a purple patch as McFarlane landed himself in the sin bin due to repeated team penalties. They got on the scoreboard with one of the best tries of the day. The westerners’ industrious back-line teed up classy centre Hugh Gavin, an Ireland U-18 Clubs international last season. He showed impressive strength to crash through several tackles and make the line, with Ryan Roche adding the extras. Ulster had the final say before the interval, though, as RBAI number 8 Ward used another well-orchestrated lineout drive to power over from a few metres out, making it 29-7. Graham’s side further extended their lead on the resumption, McFarlane streaking clear to tag on seven more points. Centre Rory Ellerby had cut open the Connacht defence with a nifty break and well-timed scoring pass. The maul provided the platform for Ulster replacement prop Jacob Oliver to get on the scoresheet, but Connacht cancelled out that try when Ballina’s Blayze Molloy charged down a kick inside the hosts’ 22 and coolly collected the loose ball to score. It was that man McFarlane who rounded off the scoring, with Matthew Booth expertly drawing in a defender to put the full-back into space. He stepped inside the cover to dot down at the posts and his conversion saw Ulster hit the half-century mark.

PWC IRFU UNDERAGE BOYS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIPS – ROUND 1: Saturday, August 20

UNDER-18 BOYS CLUBS –

LEINSTER UNDER-18 CLUBS 36 MUNSTER UNDER-18 CLUBS 15, Energia Park

Scorers: Leinster: Tries: Paidi Farrell 3, Conor Moore, Neil Byrne, Sam Mills; Cons: James Harris 3

Munster: Tries: David Kelliher, Michael O’Donovan; Con: Dylan Hicks; Pen: Dylan Hicks

HT: Leinster 10 Munster 12

LEINSTER U-18 CLUBS: Rory Allen (Edenderry RFC); Conor Moore (Mullingar RFC), Conor Fahy (Wexford Wanderers RFC), Darragh Farrell (Athy RFC), Paidi Farrell (Tullamore RFC); James Harris (Athy RFC), Dylan Kelly (Portlaoise RFC); Darragh Brennan (Tullamore RFC) (capt), David Moore (North Kildare RFC), Kieran Hunter (Wicklow RFC), Evann Shelley (Skerries RFC), Mahon Ronan (Boyne RFC), Orama Dauramuzi (Boyne RFC), Jack Boyan (Mullingar RFC), Sam Mills (Longford RFC).

Replacements: Dylan O’Sullivan (Clondalkin RFC), Scott O’Connor (Enniscorthy RFC), Tadgh Ronan (Co. Carlow FC), Sean Peters (Portlaoise RFC), Lincoln de Year (Boyne RFC), Andrew Doyle (Athy RFC), Tim Deering (Skerries RFC), Neil Byrne (Gorey RFC).

MUNSTER U-18 CLUBS: David Kelliher (Waterpark RFC); Casey Whelan (Cobh Pirates RFC), Michael O’Donovan (Bantry Bay RFC), Eoghan Smyth (Midleton RFC), Ryan Delaney (Highfield RFC); Dylan Hicks (Bantry Bay RFC) (capt), Zach Allen (Kinsale RFC); Darragh O’Connell (Muskerry RFC), Ewan Kennedy (Sunday’s Well RFC), Alex Hamilton (Cobh Pirates RFC), David Scanlon (Waterpark RFC), Cillian Ryan (Nenagh Ormond RFC), Christian Foley (Abbeyfeale RFC), Daithi Byrnes (Old Crescent RFC), Ted O’Callaghan (Kinsale RFC).

Replacements: Luke Fitzgerald (Tralee RFC), Darragh McDonald (Clonakilty RFC), Tiernan O’Connell (Midleton RFC), Oluwanifemi Giwa (Cashel RFC), Andrew Purcell (Kilrush RFC), Aaron Roulston (Young Munster RFC), Luca Cleary (Ennis RFC), Mason Cawley (Nenagh Ormond RFC).

ULSTER UNDER-18 CLUBS 17 CONNACHT UNDER-18 CLUBS 17, Newforge Country Club (played on Sunday)

Scorers: Ulster: Tries: Penalty try, Zack McCartney, James McCammon; Con: Pen try con

Connacht: Tries: Patrick Egan, Sean Rohan, Gerard Murtagh; Con: Conall Gill

HT: Ulster 12 Connacht 7

ULSTER U-18 CLUBS: Jacob Lennox (Coleraine Grammar School/Ballymoney RFC); Ben Neely (Coleraine RFC), Harry McKeown (Sullivan Upper School/Holywood RFC), Robert Rankin (Foyle College/City of Derry RFC), Charlie Orr (Coleraine Grammar School/Ballymoney RFC); Frank Davis (Belfast Royal Academy/Academy RFC), Oliver Smyth (Belfast Royal Academy/Academy RFC) (capt); Callum Bradley (Dromore High School/Ballynahinch RFC), Conor Magee (Banbridge Academy/Banbridge RFC), Joshua Dobbin (Cambridge House Grammar School/Ballymena RFC), Peter Bird (Lurgan College/Banbridge RFC), Zack McCartney (Coleraine Grammar School/Ballymoney RFC), Billy Allen (Rainey Endowed/Rainey Old Boys RFC), Matthew Heasley (Dromore High School/Ballynahinch RFC), Ryan Connolly (Down High School/Ballynahinch RFC).

Replacements: James McCammon (Royal School Dungannon/Dungannon RFC), George McAuley (Ballymoney RFC), Murray Napier (Banbridge RFC), Rossa Bell (Rainey Endowed/Rainey Old Boys RFC), Reuben Gibson (Royal School Dungannon/Dungannon RFC), Sam McElroy (Dromore High School/Banbridge RFC), JF Burns (Coleraine RFC), Joel Barron (Friends’ School/Lisburn RFC).

CONNACHT U-18 CLUBS: Cian Brady (Monivea RFC/Coláiste an Eachréidh); Patrick Flannelly (Castlebar RFC/St. Gerald’s DLS College), Caden Grant (Galway Corinthians RFC/St. Joseph’s Patrician College), Earl Norris (Sligo RFC/Sligo Grammar School) (capt), Gerard Murtagh (Sligo RFC/Sligo Grammar School); Conall Gill (Westport RFC/Rice College), Orin Burke (Monivea RFC/Presentation College Athenry); Arann Platt (Sligo RFC/Sligo Grammar School), Sean Rohan (Buccaneers RFC/CBS College Coláiste Mhuire), Shay Phillips (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Éinde), Diarmuid O’Connell (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC/Sligo Grammar School), Ambrose Bamber (Sligo RFC/Sligo Grammar School), Patrick Egan (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College), Harry Duffy (Galwegians RFC/Yeats College), Niall Tallon (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College).

Replacements: Max Hunter (Sligo RFC/Sligo Grammar School), Daniel Noone (Claremorris Colts RFC/St. Colman’s College), Finian Murry (Monivea RFC/Holy Rosary College), Oisin McNicholas (Ballina RFC/St. Louis Community School), Joshua Tunny Ware (Westport RFC/Rice College), Ben Donnelly (Corrib RFC/Presentation College Headford), Oisin O’Neill (Sligo RFC/Summerhill College), Sean Walsh (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Éinde).

UNDER-18 BOYS SCHOOLS –

LEINSTER UNDER-18 SCHOOLS 17 MUNSTER UNDER-18 SCHOOLS 19, Energia Park

Scorers: Leinster: Tries: Charlie Molony, Harry Roche-Nagle, Aaron O’Brien; Con: Tom Murtagh

Munster: Tries: Jed O’Dwyer, Matt Te Pou, Eanna McCarthy; Cons: Gene O’Leary Kareem

HT: Leinster 0 Munster 12

LEINSTER U-18 SCHOOLS: Andrew Cosgrave (St. Michael’s College); Charlie Molony (Blackrock College), Harry Roche Nagle (Clongowes Wood College), Evan Moynihan (St. Mary’s College), Ciaran Mangan (Newbridge College); Tom Murtagh (Clongowes Wood College), Sean Finlay (Cistercian College Roscrea); James Wyse (Clongowes Wood College), Mikey Yarr (Blackrock College) (capt), Riain Coogan (St. Michael’s College), David Leane (St. Mary’s College), Charlie Craig Coghlan (Belvedere College), Aaron O’Brien (St. Mary’s College), Jack Angulo (Blackrock College), Alex Usanov (Belvedere College).

Replacements: Tom Stewart (St. Michael’s College), Eoin McDermott (Belvedere College), Adam Watchorn (Kilkenny College), Billy O’Donohue (St. Michael’s College), Ben Blaney (Terenure College), James Sherwin (St. Michael’s College), Paddy Taylor (Newbridge College), Andre Ryan (Belvedere College).

MUNSTER U-18 SCHOOLS: Jed O’Dwyer (Crescent College Comprehensive); Tom Coughlan (PBC Cork), Gene O’Leary Kareem (PBC Cork), Gavin O’Riordan (CBC Cork), Matt Te Pou (St. Munchin’s College); Oscar Davey (Crescent College Comprehensive), Marcus Lyons (Crescent College Comprehensive); Mark Fitzgerald (Crescent College Comprehensive), Fionn Casserly (Crescent College Comprehensive), Emmet Calvey (Ardscoil Rís), Eanna McCarthy (CBC Cork), Michael Foy (CBC Cork), Jack Ryan (Rockwell College) (capt), Oisin Minogue (St. Munchin’s College), Luke Murphy (Ardscoil Rís).

Replacements: George Good (CBC Cork), Harry Gleeson (Glenstal Abbey School), Joe Costello (Ardscoil Rís), Callum Black (St. Munchin’s College), Rían Burke (St. Munchin’s College), Rory McDermott (St. Munchin’s College), Conor McCarthy (St. Munchin’s College), Adam Cusack (St. Munchin’s College).

UNDER-19 MEN –

LEINSTER UNDER-19s 24 MUNSTER UNDER-19s 19, Energia Park

Scorers: Leinster: Tries: Stephen Smyth, Sam Berman, Hugo McLaughlin, Jack Murphy; Cons: Jack Murphy 2

Munster: Tries: Danny Sheahan 2, Brian Gleeson; Cons: Ben O’Connor 2

HT: Leinster 19 Munster 7

LEINSTER U-19: Hugo McLaughlin (Gonzaga College); Finn Treacy (Presentation College Bray), Sam Berman (St. Michael’s College) (capt), Willhelm de Klerk (St. Michael’s College), Jules Fenelon (St. Michael’s College); Jack Murphy (Presentation College Bray), Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College); Grant Palmer (Wexford Wanderers RFC), Stephen Smith (Kilkenny College), Andrew Sparrow (St. Mary’s College), Michael Colreavy (Blackrock College), Michael O’Reilly (St. Michael’s College), Paul Wilson (Gonzaga College), Conor Tonge (Blackrock College), Louis McGauran (St. Mary’s College).

Replacements: Adam Shirley (Kilkenny College), Niall O’Hanlon (Athy RFC), Adam Deay (Tullow RFC), James O’Loughlin (Naas RFC), Luke O’Connor (Wexford Wanderers RFC), Tadhg Brophy (Newbridge College), Tom Larke (Old Wesley RFC), Andrew Quinn (Blackrock College).

MUNSTER U-19: Ben O’Connor (PBC Cork); Oisin Pepper (St. Munchin’s College), Stephen Kiely (Castletroy College), Rory O’Shaughnessy (PBC Cork), Sean Condon (PBC Cork); Cillian O’Connor (St. Munchin’s College), Jake O’Riordan (St. Munchin’s College); Max Duggan (Clongowes Wood College), Danny Sheahan (PBC Cork), Michael Long (Rockwell College), Kamil Nowak (CBC Cork), Evan O’Connell (Castletroy College), Sean Edogbo (Cobh Pirates RFC), Jacob Sheahan (PBC Cork), Brian Gleeson (Rockwell College).

Replacements: Adam Wrona (CBC Cork), Finn Cowhig (PBC Cork), Rory Doody (Cistercian College Roscrea), Adam Sheehan (Skibbereen RFC), Jack Somers (Crescent College Comprehensive), Kyle Reid (Midleton RFC), Aaron Quirke (Cobh Pirates RFC), Harry Long (Ardscoil Rís).

ULSTER UNDER-19s 50 CONNACHT UNDER-19s 14, Newforge Country Club (played on Sunday)

Scorers: Ulster: Tries: Josh Stevens, Lukas Kenny, Zac Solomon 2, Bryn Ward, Ben McFarlane 2, Jacob Oliver; Cons: Ben McFarlane 5

Connacht: Tries: Hugh Gavin, Blayze Molloy; Cons: Ryan Roche 2

HT: Ulster 29 Connacht 7

ULSTER U-19: Ben McFarlane (Methodist College Belfast); Lukas Kenny (Campbell College Belfast), James Girvan (Royal School Dungannon), Rory Ellerby (RBAI), Ethan Graham (Belfast Metropolitan College); Charlie Beattie (Wallace High School), Clark Logan (Coleraine Grammar School); Jacob Boyd (RBAI), Zac Solomon (Campbell College Belfast) (capt), Flynn Longstaff (Campbell College Belfast), Mark Lee (Rainey Old Boys RFC), Joe Hopes (Campbell College Belfast), James McKillop (Foyle College), Josh Stevens (Methodist College Belfast), Bryn Ward (RBAI).

Replacements: Jamie Matthews (Omagh Academy), Reece Braden (Omagh Academy), Jacob Oliver (Cambridge House Grammar School), Adam Montgomery (Rainey Endowed School), Cameron Faith (Campbell College Belfast), Jonny McCracken (Campbell College Belfast), Tristan Ferguson (Ballymena Academy), Ben Gibson (Bangor Grammar School).

CONNACHT U-19: Cody Farrell (Galwegians RFC/St. Paul’s Oughterard); Cathal Kelly (Ballina RFC/St. Muredach’s College), Harry Rogers (Kilkenny College), Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Coláiste Iognáid), Sean Fox (Galway Corinthians RFC/Calasanctius College); Ryan Roche (Galwegians RFC/St. Paul’s Oughterard), Joey Tierney (Ballinasloe RFC/Garbally College); Lee Kilcoyne (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon), Oisin Dolan (Buccaneers RFC/Athlone Community College), Dylan Bolger (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College), Bryan Walsh (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Éinde), Rory Glynn (Galway Corinthians RFC/Cistercian College Roscrea), Paddy Jones (Merchant Taylors’ School), Max Flynn (Galway Corinthians RFC/Cistercian College Roscrea) (capt), Conor Ryan (Ballinasloe RFC/Garbally College).

Replacements: Ryan Smith (Corrib RFC/Presentation College Headford), John Hughes (Corrib RFC/Yeats College), Charlie Byrne (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College), Blayze Molloy (Ballina RFC/St. Colman’s College), Patrick Flannery (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste na Coiribe), Tomás Farthing (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Creg Mhuire), Senan Phelan (St Mary’s/St. Benildus College), Blair Norton (Ballina RFC/St. Muredach’s College).