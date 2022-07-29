John Robinson Elected IRFU President

John Robinson of Ballynahinch Rugby Football Club has been elected the 133rd President of the Irish Rugby Football Union at the Annual Council meeting in the Aviva Stadium today.

John creates an important piece of history for Ballynahinch RFC as he is the first representative of the club to be elected to Irish Rugby’s highest office.

John has represented Ulster Rugby on the IRFU Committee for many years. During his time with Ulster Rugby, he held several positions, including Treasurer, Chair of the Finance Committee and member of the Branch Committee, Management Committee, Nominations Committee, Stadium Development Committee and Professional Game Board.

He also served as Ulster Branch President for the 2013/14 season.

John was first appointed to the IRFU Committee in 2014 and is a Member of the Management Committee, the Rugby Committee, Chair of the Women’s Advisory Group, Chair of the Club Loans Committee, and Member of Finance and Remuneration Committees.

He was previously Chair of the Age Grade Committee and a Member of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2017 Advisory Committee.

A qualified accountant, John worked for many years in the clothing and textiles industry but spent the last nineteen years of his working life as Director of Services within Methodist College.

John is married to Lynne and has one daughter, Jan, married to Andrew, and two grandchildren John and Eve. John and Lynne’s son Neil passed in 1998 from a rare form of cancer, and he is dearly missed by the entire family.

Reflecting on his election to IRFU President, John Robinson said: “It is a huge privilege to be elected President of the IRFU. I have been involved in rugby from a volunteer capacity for a great many years and I am honoured to follow the many presidents of the IRFU that I have admired over the years.

Volunteering in sport is extremely rewarding and it is only possible with the support of an understanding family, and I want to thank Lynne and Jan for their support over the years.

“I look forward to the year ahead and thank all the delegates that put their faith in me to represent them as the 133rd President of the Irish Rugby Football Union. I am privileged to do so.”

The IRFU Annual Report for 2021/22 is available here.