Ireland Squad Update From Auckland

The Ireland squad continue preparations at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland ahead of the opening Tour fixture against the Māori All Blacks in Hamilton on Wednesday (Kick-off 8.05am Irish time, live on Sky Sports).

Iain Henderson and Rob Herring both picked up knocks in training on Saturday and will be scanned today (Monday) in Auckland.

Munster’s Niall Scannell has been added to the squad to provide additional cover at hooker. Niall will arrive in New Zealand on Tuesday morning.

Mack Hansen tested positive for Covid-19 and has been isolated from the rest of the squad.