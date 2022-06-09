IMART 2022: Day 3 Results

Sundays Well Rebels booked their place in Friday’s showpiece Men’s Cup Final (Main Pitch, 6pm) on the penultimate day of action at the International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament in Cork. The host side were up against two strong welsh teams in their knockout games and were at their best to come through against both Llanelli Warriors and Swansea Gladiators.

Malone Tornadoes reached the Cup semi-final on the other side of the draw, keeping hopes alive of an all Irish final. They were eventually bested by Canadian side Oshawa Vikings in a tight tussle on the main pitch. James Johnston scored a fine try for the Belfast men – James being one of a number of players who first came to rugby through tag rugby with the New Forge Taggers. The taggers were the first team of players with a learning disability to play in a main stream league. James and some of his tag team mates can be seen in the video below. The Tornadoes will round out the tournament against Swansea Gladiators in the Men’s Cup 3rd Place Playoff (Tramore Valley Park, 2:30pm)

There was a great test for Ballincollig Trailblazers in the Women’s Competition semi-finals. There were beaten 14-7 by El Salvador and will look to finish the tournament on a high against UR Almeria/Incluindus (Main Pitch, 1pm).

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

West Cork Jesters bounced back from defeat in the Plate to finish the day with a 7-0 win against URA Clan. That result leaves them in the 5th Place Playoff against Halifax Magpies (Dolphin Pitch, 1:30pm)

The last Irish team in action on the day were the Banbridge Barbarians and The Star Of The County Down got another airing after a 20-17 victory over Gaztedi in a well spirited game. Their reward is a place in the Bowl Final against Derby Bucks (Main Pitch, 2:30pm).

INTERNATIONAL MIXED ABILITY RUGBY TOURNAMENT CORK 2022

Day 3 Results

IMART Men’s Cup Quarter Finals

Malone Tornadoes 21 Llanelli Warriors 12

Sundays Well Rebels 5 Chivasso 0

Swansea Gladiators 14 Worcester 0

Oshawa Vikings 14 Pumpas 14*

*Oshawa Vikings go through to Cup Semi-Finals based on spirit points awarded.

IMART Men’s Plate Quarter Finals

Edinburgh Rugby 15 West Cork Jesters 10

Longlevens Griffins 29 Halifax Magpies 22

Surrey Chargers 20 ImplaccAbili URC 5

Sudamérica XV 21 URA Clan 20

IMART Bowl Men’s Quarter Finals

Derby Bucks 32 Incluindus 15

Gaztedi 12 El Salvador 10

Banbridge Barbarians 27 Hesselse Herten 17

Mara XV 36 Bumble Bees 27

IMART Women’s Semi-Finals

Harlequeens Latina 15 UR Almeria/Incluindus 0

El Salvador 14 Ballincollig Trailblazers 7

IMART Men’s Cup Semi-Finals (Beaten Quarter-Finalists)

Pumpas 48 Llanelli Warriors 47

Worcester 19 Chivasso 10

IMART Men’s Cup Semi-Finals

Oshawa Vikings 10 Malone Tornados 7

Sundays Well 17 Swansea Gladiators 5

IMART Men’s Plate Semi-Finals (Beaten Quarter-Finalists)

West Cork Jesters 7 URA Clan 0

Halifax Magpies 36 ImplaccAbili URC 32

IMART Men’s Plate Semi-Finals

Edinburgh Rugby 10 Sudamérica XV 10*

Longlevens Griffins 36 Surrey Chargers 12

*Edinburgh Rugby go through to Plate Final based on spirit points awarded.

IMART Men’s Bowl Semi-Finals (Beaten Quarter-Finalists)

Bumble Bees 34 Incluindus 32

Hesselse Herten 27 El Salvador 19

IMART Men’s Bowl Semi-Finals

Derby Bucks 14 Mara XV 12

Banbridge Barbarians 20 Gaztedi 17