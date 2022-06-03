Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Provincial

Match Page - Scoreboard

Hume Stars As Ulster End Munster’s Title Hopes In Belfast
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Ulster Secure Semi-Final Spot In Style
2 days ago
In Pics

Ulster Secure Semi-Final Spot In Style

Ulster qualified for the last-four of the United Rugby Championship thanks to an impressive 36-17 victory over provincial rivals Munster…
3rd Jun 2022
Report

Hume Stars As Ulster End Munster’s Title Hopes In Belfast

James Hume scored a try and provided three assists as Ulster swept Munster aside, winning 36-17 at Kingspan Stadium to…
Hume Stars As Ulster End Munster’s Title Hopes In Belfast
#URC 31st May 2022
News

Ulster’s O’Connor Is URC ‘Tackle Machine’ Award Winner

Ulster lock Alan O'Connor and Ospreys back rower Jac Morgan have scooped the Tackle Machine and Turnover King awards respectively,…
Ulster’s O’Connor Is URC ‘Tackle Machine’ Award Winner
#URC 23rd May 2022
News

Schedule Confirmed For United Rugby Championship Quarter-Finals

The United Rugby Championship play-offs will kick off on Friday, June 3 after the schedule for the quarter-finals was confirmed…
Schedule Confirmed For United Rugby Championship Quarter-Finals
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics