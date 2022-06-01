Leamy Announced As Munster Defence Coach

Munster Rugby and the IRFU are pleased to confirm that Denis Leamy will join the province as defence coach on a three-year deal, on completion of his time with Leinster.

The appointment sees Graham Rowntree’s coaching ticket take further shape for next season, with the already-confirmed Mike Prendergast and Andi Kyriacou on board as the respective attack and forwards coaches.

Following a hugely successful playing career with Munster and Ireland, Leamy’s coaching career saw him work with several teams across the province over seven years including Young Munster RFC, Rockwell College, Clonmel RFC, Cashel RFC and Garryowen FC.

On the provincial front, the Tipperary native also worked at various stages with Munster’s age-grade players and the ‘A’ team before making the move to Leinster where he initially joined as an Elite Player Development Officer in 2019.

He was appointed to his current role of contact skills coach with the Leinster senior squad at the start of the 2021/22 season and was also named as assistant coach for the Ireland Under-20s’ Six Nations campaign last year.