Kyriacou Confirmed As Munster Forwards Coach

Andi Kyriacou will join Graham Rowntree’s incoming Munster coaching team as forwards coach from the beginning of the 2022/23 season after signing a two-year deal with the province.

Kyriacou returned to work with Munster Rugby as an Elite Player Development Officer with the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy in April 2021.

From England, the former hooker lined out for the province during the 2006/07 season when on loan from Saracens and went on to represent Ulster and Cardiff before retiring from the professional game in 2013.

Over the last decade he has held numerous coaching roles in the areas of the scrum, defence, skills, and forwards working with Cardiff Rugby, Sale Sharks, Russia Rugby, and Nottingham.

He was also involved in coaching the Ireland Under-18 Schools team this season, as they claimed victories over Wales and Italy at the U-18 Six Nations Festival in France.