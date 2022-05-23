‘Memories To Last’ At The Aviva Minis National Festival

‘Memories to last a lifetime’ were the order of the day at the Aviva Mini Rugby National Festival on Sunday. 400 boys and girls got the chance to run out and play at the home of Irish Rugby and celebrate a wonderful season of mini rugby.

Speaking about the return of the Festival, Lisa Bergin, Senior Sponsorship Manager with Aviva Ireland, said: “It has been a really wonderful day here today. Seeing all the boys and girls having so much fun and hearing about record numbers of kids playing mini rugby this season is something to be celebrated after a difficult couple of years.

We are delighted to be a fundamental part of the Irish Rugby journey for these young players and their families. “One day some of these children may pull on an Ireland jersey, but for now they have made memories to last a lifetime.”

Ireland internationals Dan Sheehan and Aoife McDermott were at the Aviva Stadium to meet the players, sign autographs and even get in a TikTok dance or two.

IRFU Age Grade Manager Eoin Hogan commented: “This is a wonderful way to sign off the season. Over the past few weeks we’ve had thousands of boys and girls take part in the Aviva Mini Festivals and that’s just a small part of the numbers playing this year.

“It has been a wonderful return to rugby this season and we’re really grateful to Aviva for their continued support for mini rugby.”

The National Festival is the culmination of the Mini rugby season and follows on from four provincial festivals and a Girls Festival held between January and May.