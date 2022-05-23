Jonny Gillespie Takes The Helm At Dungannon

Cheryl Wilson Dungannon RFC Chair of Rugby, is pleased to announce the club’s new senior squad coaching and management team.

Jonny Gillespie will take up the role of the senior head coach. He worked in a number of development and coaching roles with Ulster Rugby and is currently director of rugby at Royal School Armagh.

Jonny Patton will continue in the role of lead backs coach and Jonny Graham will lead the forwards coaching programme along with focusing on a coach development programme for the club, therefore assisting the club in its aim to develop future coaches from within the club who can support the teams and players to reach their full potential.

The coaching team will be supported by team managers Tim Smith (1st XV) and Brian Steenson (2nd XV).

The club also thanked Andrew Hughes who recently stepped down as head coach. “Thank you Hughesie,” was the message from Dungannon after his commitment and service to the club over the past seven seasons.