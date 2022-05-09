O’Halloran Signs One-Year Extension With Connacht

Connacht’s longest-serving current player, Tiernan O’Halloran , has signed a one-year contract extension to continue his illustrious career with his native province. O’Halloran has made over 200 appearances for Connacht since making his senior debut as an 18-year-old during the 2009/10 European Challenge Cup campaign.

During that time he was a starter and try scorer in the 2016 Guinness PRO12 final win over Leinster, and has made six appearances for the Ireland national team.

The Clifden-born full-back is one of just five players to reach the 200-cap mark for Connacht, and he says he is thrilled to have the opportunity to further that number.

“Everyone knows what Connacht Rugby means to me so I’m really pleased to be able to enter my 14th season here,” he said.

“It’s been incredible to see the changes and the way the province has grown in that time, and I’m very fortunate to have played my part in that.

“I’m thankful to Connacht Rugby for giving me the opportunity to continue playing my rugby here and I’m excited by what we can achieve next season.”

Connacht head coach Andy Friend added: “Tiernan has given a huge amount to Connacht Rugby and his experience will be very beneficial for us as we continue to grow next season.

“We’ll have excellent strength in depth across the back-three with Tiernan’s renewal, and I know he will make another positive impact on the squad next season.”