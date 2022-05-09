Nominees Announced For Connacht Rugby Awards

The nominees for the 2021/22 Connacht Rugby Awards have been confirmed. The event takes place on Friday night at the Clayton Hotel in Galway .

Mack Hansen, a Triple Crown winner with Ireland during his debut international season, is in the running for both the Connacht Men’s Player of the Year and Fans’ Player of the Year awards.

Cian Prendergast and Conor Oliver also picked up two nominations, while Orla Dixon, Catherine Martin and Fiona Scally, who all helped Connacht come third in the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship, are in contention to be crowned the Women’s Player of the Year.

Fresh from their promotion in the Energia All-Ireland League and Connacht Senior Cup title win, Buccaneers have secured a number of nominations, including in the Club of the Year category.

Éabha Nic Dhonnacha, who captained the newly-formed Ireland Under-18 15s team recently, and Matthew Devine, a Grand Slam winner this year with the Ireland Under-20s, are also in the running for individual honours.

In all 41 nominees have been selected across 14 awards, ranging from underage to professional level across male and female categories within the province.

2021/22 CONNACHT RUGBY AWARDS – LIST OF NOMINEES:

Under-18 Men’s Player of the Year – sponsored by Sound To Light

Max Flynn (Galway Corinthians RFC/CC Roscrea)

Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/The Jes)

Ryan Roche (Galwegians RFC/St. Paul’s Oughterard)

Under-18 Women’s Player of the Year – sponsored by RDJ

Molly Boote (Connemara RFC)

Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (Galway Corinthians RFC)

Karly Tierney (Tuam/Oughterard RFC)

Under-19 Men’s Player of the Year – sponsored by Benchmark Recruitment

John Devine (Ballinasloe RFC/Garbally College)

Adam Hunter (Sligo RFC/Sligo Grammar School)

Harry West (Ballina RFC/The King’s Hospital)

Academy Player of the Year – sponsored by Total Health

Cathal Forde

Matthew Devine

Diarmuid Kilgallen

Referee of the Year

Siobhán Daly

Andrew Fogarty

Gerry Geraghty

Coach of the Year – sponsored by Deloitte

Charlie Couper (Buccaneers RFC)

Martin Cummins (Dunmore RFC)

Henry O’Toole (Connemara RFC)

Women’s Club Player of the Year – sponsored by Citylink

Noreen Coyne (Westport RFC)

Hazel Kilduff (Buccaneers RFC)

Aoife Williams (Galwegians RFC)

Men’s Junior Club Player of the Year – sponsored by Laya Healthcare

Stephen Conroy (Ballinrobe RFC)

Brian Diffley (Creggs RFC)

Ian Staunton (Connemara RFC)

Men’s Senior Club Player of the Year – sponsored by Aerogen

Shane Layden (Buccaneers RFC)

Mark McDermott (Galway Corinthians RFC)

Calum Quinn (Ballina RFC)

Club of the Year – sponsored by Bank Of Ireland

Buccaneers RFC

Creggs RFC

Sligo RFC

Fans’ Player of the Year – sponsored by Intersport Elverys

Jack Carty

Shane Delahunt

Mack Hansen

Conor Oliver

Cian Prendergast

Lifetime Achievement to Connacht Rugby – sponsored by Heineken

To be announced on the night

Women’s Player of the Year – sponsored by Genesys

Orla Dixon

Catherine Martin

Fiona Scally

Men’s Player of the Year – sponsored by Genesys

Mack Hansen

Conor Oliver

Cian Prendergast