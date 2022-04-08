Ireland U-18 And U-19 Teams In Action In Edinburgh, Paris And Belfast

Over the course of the next three days the Ireland Men and Women U-18s, sponsored by PwC, will be participating in their respective Six Nations tournaments while the Ireland Men U19s will face their French counterparts.

Katie Fitzhenry’s Ireland Women U18s squad compete in the inaugural U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival in Edinburgh while Paul Barr’s U18s men squad compete in an equivalent festival in Marcoussis just outside Paris. Kieran Hallet’s Ireland U19s square off against France in Belfast in the first of two encounters between the two sides.

The Ireland U18’s Women’s squad have held three camps at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre over the past few weeks with 21 clubs represented in the 26 player squad. The coaching group, alongside Katie Fitzhenry (IRFU Women’s Performance Pathway Coach) includes Brian McClearn (Connacht Women Head Coach), Neil Alcorn (Ulster Women Head Coach) and Colm Finnegan (IRFU Children & Youth Development Manager).

The U18 Women’s festival will take place over two game days, with the first being hosted at the DAM Health Stadium on April 9th – the same day at the Men’s festival in Marcoussis.

Game day one will see the team play two 35-minute matches: England v Ireland, France v Ireland.

Four days later on Wednesday, April 13th, the Women’s festival will come to a conclusion with three 70-minute matches (one per team): Ireland v Wales, Italy v Scotland and England v France. These games will be live streamed on the Six Nations Rugby Youtube Channel – click here.

The Ireland U18’s Men’s squad is led by PBC, Cork’s Paul Barr with Munster Elite Player Development Officer Andy Kyriacou in support. The squad have also had a number of camps at the IRFU HPC over the past few weeks with a number of players involved in the Leinster Senior Schools Cup final joining the squad late. Six Nations will stream the game against France on their YouTube channel.

Leinster Elite Player Development Officer Kieran Hallett is the head coach of the Ireland U19s who play France U19 in Queens on Monday 11th April before playing them again in St Mary’s College RFC on the 16th. Kieran is supported by Andrew Browne (Connacht Elite Player Development Officer) and Mark Butler(Munster Talent Coach).

Ireland U-18 & U19 Fixtures

Saturday 9th April, 2022

Ireland U18 Women – U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival, Edinburgh

Ireland U18 v England U18 (35mins)

Ireland U18 v France U18 (35 mins)

Ireland U18 Men – U18 Men’s Six Nations Festival, Marcoussis

Ireland U18 v France U18, KO 15.40

Monday 11th April 2022



Ireland U19

Ireland U19 v France U19, QUB, KO 14.00