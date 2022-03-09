Connacht Club Captain Butler Signs Two-Year Extension

Connacht Rugby have confirmed that club captain Jarrad Butler has committed his future to the province with a two-year contract extension.

Butler joined Connacht from the Brumbies in 2017 and made an immediate impact, winning the Players’ Player of the Year award in his first season.

He was then chosen as the new captain by the coaches and his fellow players, taking over from fellow back rower John Muldoon.

Now in his fifth season with the province, the 30-year old has made 90 appearances for the westerners and is in line to become the latest Connacht centurion later this year.

Butler will continue to play at the Sportsground until at least the end of the 2023/24 season.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend commented: “Jarrad has all the qualities you look for in a club captain. He leads by his actions on and off the field, and commands the respect of his fellow players.

“I’m delighted that he has chosen to stay at Connacht in what will be a really exciting period for everyone here at the province.”