Ireland Squad Assembles for Italy Week As Lowe & O’Brien Join Up
The Ireland squad assembles this evening at Carton House having completed a two day camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre last Thursday and Friday.
The 14 players who were released to play with their provinces return to the squad for the Italy match week – Jack Carty, Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Ryan Baird, Cian Healy, Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) and Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, Kieran Treadwell (Ulster).
Leinster duo James Lowe and Jimmy O’Brien have also been added to the squad for the Italy match week.
A limited number of tickets for the game against Italy are now on general sale following last week’s Supporters Club sale – click here to buy now.
Ireland Squad Round 3 2022 Guinness Six Nations Championship
Backs (18)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 35 caps
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 29 caps
Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 11 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 4 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 29 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 14 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht) 2 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 54 caps
James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 18 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 9 caps
Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 94 caps
Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 102 caps CAPTAIN
Forwards (20)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 7 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 20 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 27 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 24 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 14 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 54 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 114 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 66 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 23 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 81 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 4 caps
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 3 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps