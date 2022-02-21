Ireland Squad Assembles for Italy Week As Lowe & O’Brien Join Up

The Ireland squad assembles this evening at Carton House having completed a two day camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre last Thursday and Friday.

Ireland v Italy – Buy Tickets Now

The 14 players who were released to play with their provinces return to the squad for the Italy match week – Jack Carty, Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Ryan Baird, Cian Healy, Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) and Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, Kieran Treadwell (Ulster).

Leinster duo James Lowe and Jimmy O’Brien have also been added to the squad for the Italy match week.

A limited number of tickets for the game against Italy are now on general sale following last week’s Supporters Club sale – click here to buy now.

Ireland Squad Round 3 2022 Guinness Six Nations Championship

Backs (18)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 35 caps

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 29 caps

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 11 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 4 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 29 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 14 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 2 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 54 caps

James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 18 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 9 caps

Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 94 caps

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 102 caps CAPTAIN

Forwards (20)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 7 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 20 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 27 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 24 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 14 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 54 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 114 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 66 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 23 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 81 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 4 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 3 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps