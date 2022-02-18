Tickets On Sale For Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Finals
Tickets are now on sale for the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Finals on Saturday February 26th.
They can be purchased via Leinster Rugby’s Universe ticketing portal.
Click Here To Purchase Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Finals Tickets
URL: https://bit.ly/AILFINAL22
Saturday February 26th, 2022
Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Finals
Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Final, Blackrock College v Railway Union, Energia Park, 7:30pm
Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Conference Final, Suttonians v Ballincollig or Galwegians, Energia Park, 4:45pm
Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division 3rd Place Play-Off, UL Bohemian v Old Belvedere, Energia Park, 2pm
The line-up for the Conference final will be confirmed following the final round of games this Saturday February 19th