Tickets On Sale For Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Finals

Tickets are now on sale for the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Finals on Saturday February 26th.

They can be purchased via Leinster Rugby’s Universe ticketing portal.

URL: https://bit.ly/AILFINAL22

Saturday February 26th, 2022

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Finals

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Final, Blackrock College v Railway Union, Energia Park, 7:30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Conference Final, Suttonians v Ballincollig or Galwegians, Energia Park, 4:45pm

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division 3rd Place Play-Off, UL Bohemian v Old Belvedere, Energia Park, 2pm

The line-up for the Conference final will be confirmed following the final round of games this Saturday February 19th