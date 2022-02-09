Broadcast And Venue Details Confirmed For Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Finals

Broadcast and venue details have been confirmed for the upcoming Energia Women’s All-Ireland League finals.

This year will see the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League final broadcast live on television for the first time in the competition’s history.

The Women’s Conference final will also be televised live as part of a unique double header on TG4.

Energia Park will once again stage the finals with the 3rd-4th place play-off giving attending fans the chance to enjoy three games for the price of one entry. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster, with details to be announced in due course.

ENERGIA WOMEN’S ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE FINALS:

Saturday, February 26 –

Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Final , Energia Park, 7.30pm (live on TG4)

, Energia Park, 7.30pm (live on TG4) Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Conference Final , Energia Park, 4.45pm (live on TG4)

, Energia Park, 4.45pm (live on TG4) Energia Women’s All-Ireland League 3rd-4th Place Play-Off , Energia Park, 2pm (deferred coverage on IrishRugby.ie)

, Energia Park, 2pm (deferred coverage on IrishRugby.ie) Energia Women’s All-Ireland League 7th-8th Place Play-Off , home venue of third-placed Conference team, kick-off tbc (highlights on IrishRugby.ie)

, home venue of third-placed Conference team, kick-off tbc (highlights on IrishRugby.ie) Energia Women’s All-Ireland League 9th-10th Place Play-Off, home venue of fifth-placed Conference team, kick-off tbc (highlights on IrishRugby.ie)

Amy O’Shaughnessy, Head of Brand for Energia, said: “The Energia All-Ireland League has a crucial role to play in creating a pathway from the grassroots structure to the Women’s national team.

“We were delighted to see the expansion and restructuring of the league this season and the promotion of the games by the IRFU has been very encouraging.

“We’re excited to work with TG4 and bring the 2022 Women’s finals to broadcast for the first time. This is a positive step to increase exposure and showcase the fantastic level of skill we see in the Energia Women’s AIL.

“We look forward to a great day of rugby at Energia Park and wish all 10 teams the very best of luck in the lead up.”

IRFU Competitions Manager Kevin Beggs commented: “We welcome the addition of television coverage to our Women’s finals. It was in the works to televise the finals in 2020, but our season was cut short due to Covid-19, and there was no AIL season at all in 2020/21.

“So, after three years without an occasion like this, it’s really an opportunity for fans to come together in Energia Park and support these teams that have made this season a success already.

“We’re excited to see how the league season will culminate on February 26th.”

IRFU Women’s Development Manager Amanda Greensmith added: “I’d like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to all 10 clubs who participated in the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League this season.

“There were unknowns coming into September after such a long time without games at this level, but it’s fair to say the teams have really grown into the season and we will continue to work with teams on their development.

“We’ve also seen the benefits of current internationals featuring regularly for their clubs in recent weeks in terms of driving standards for themselves and uncapped players with international aspirations.

“I know (new Ireland head coach) Greg McWilliams will be a keen observer on finals day and we’re looking forward to showcasing the AIL to new audiences.”