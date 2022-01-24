IRFU Named ‘Great Place To Work’

The IRFU is delighted to announce that we have been officially certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ again this year.

This is the sporting organisation’s third consecutive year to be named as a top Irish workplace, which is assessed through Great Place to Work’s robust ‘Trust Index©’ employee survey and a thorough ‘Culture Audit©’ assessment of their policies and practices.

Human Resources Director, Aileen Bailey said, “All organisations have been impacted by COVID 19 and it has been a tough year for everyone.

To achieve the Great Place to Work award in what has been another hard year for our people is very rewarding. Hopefully the next year will see us keep the learnings we have had over the past two years in relation to how we work, and blend them with some of the more traditional work practices that people enjoy, so that we can ensure that the IRFU remains a great place to work.”

What matters are the fundamentals: treating your employees with fairness and respect, and keeping them up to speed with relevant, authentic, and honest communication.” said Cathal Divilly, CEO at Great Place to Work® Ireland.

“Reaching the criteria to appear on this list of Best Workplaces in Ireland is a massive achievement in any year, and all the more so in a year where disruptions to the workplace that would have taken decades were instead implemented practically overnight.

Employees across Ireland have shown great levels of adaptability and flexibility to these circumstances – and they’ve also shown that, left to their own devices, they can deliver high levels of performance from anywhere.

There’ll be plenty for us all to learn as we come out of this unprecedented time: but what’s already becoming clear is that top-quality talent will be drawn to workplaces that trust them to do their best work wherever they are.”