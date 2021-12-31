Ireland U20s See Off Munster Development In Six Nations Warm-Up

Ireland U20s, sponsored by PwC, produced an impressive second-half performance to defeat Munster Development 21-13 in Thursday’s Challenge Match at Musgrave Park.

Richie Murphy‘s side continued their U20 Six Nations preparations with a valuable work-out in Cork, scoring two second-half converted tries to record a comeback victory.

Trailing 13-7 at the break, Ireland U20s responded strongly in the second period despite the difficult conditions at Musgrave Park, with Fionn Gibbons and Lorcan McLoughlin both crossing for seven pointers.

Having assembled in Cork earlier in the week for their second training camp, Ireland U20s drew first blood on the scoreboard as captain Reuben Crothers powered over, with out-half Charlie Tector adding the extras.

The home side found an immediate response as Adam Maher crossed and then Dylan Murphy added Munster’s second just before the break, with out-half Tony Butler also adding a penalty from the tee.

Conditions began to deteriorate further in the second half but it was Ireland U20s who finished powerfully, as Gibbons dotted down for a 14-13 lead and McLoughlin’s late try sealed the win.

Murphy’s side open their Six Nations campaign against Wales on Friday, 4 February at Musgrave Park – tickets are available to purchase now here.

Munster Development: Conor Phillips (Young Munster); Henry Buttimer (Rockwell), Darragh French (UCC), Daniel Squires (UCC), George Coomber (UCC); Tony Butler (Garryowen), Adam Maher (Young Munster); Kieran Ryan (Shannon) , Dylan Murphy (Garryowen), Darragh McCarthy (Garryowen); John Forde (Cork Con), Fearghail O’Donoghue (Cashel); Jack Kelleher (C) (UCC), Jack O’Sullivan (UCC), Daniel Okeke (Shannon).

Replacement: Luke McAuliffe (Cork Con), Mark Donnelly (Garryowen), James French (UCC), Diarmuid Dennehy (Shannon/Bruff), Ruadhann Quinn (Crescent College), Jack Oliver (Garryowen), Jeff Williams (Bandon Grammar), Alan Flannery (Shannon),

Ireland U20s: Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster); Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby), Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster), Daniel Hawkshaw (Belvedere College/Leinster), Callum O’Reilly (Dublin University FC/Leinster); Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster); Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster), Rory McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster); Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster); Conor Moloney (Young Munster RFC/Munster), Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain), James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster).

Replacements: Howard Noonan (Temple Carrig School/Leinster), Joe Mawhinney (Ballymena Academy/Ulster), JJ Hession (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Fionn McWey (CC Roscrea/Leinster), Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster), Michael Moloney (UCD RFC/Leinster), Ross Taylor (Armagh/Ulster), Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster).