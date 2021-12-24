Covid Issues Force Postponement Of Ulster v Connacht

The United Rugby Championship festive derby fixture between Ulster and Connacht has been postponed.

The game was due to take place on Sunday in Belfast, but a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Ulster squad have been reported by the province.

The URC Medical Advisory Group, having liaised with Ulster Rugby and the local health authorities, have deemed that the match cannot go ahead as scheduled.

The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the interprovincial clash.