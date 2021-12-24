Andrew Porter Signs IRFU Contract To 2025

Ireland and Leinster Rugby are delighted to announce that Andrew Porter has signed an IRFU contract which will see him play his rugby in Ireland until at least July 2025.

The 25-year-old prop made his Ireland debut against the USA in June 2017, and has gone on to win 40 caps since for his country.

He featured in four of Ireland’s five games during the 2018 Grand Slam-winning season and played in all five of Ireland’s fixtures at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

He was initially selected to tour with the British & Irish Lions in 2021 but was subsequently ruled out with injury.

Having played the majority of his international rugby at tighthead, Porter made the switch to loosehead at the tail end of 2021, starting all three games of the Autumn Nations Series in the number 1 jersey.

He made his Leinster debut against Benetton in 2016 and has represented the province on 82 occasions scoring 13 tries.

With Leinster, he has won a European Champions Cup (2017) and four PRO Rugby titles (2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021).

David Nucifora, the IRFU Performance Director, said: “Andrew worked incredibly hard to transition from loosehead to the tighthead role and has shown the same dedication and application to revert back in recent months.

He has proven his credentials on the tighthead side and took a big step during November to show that he can be a force at international level on the loosehead side. “It will be exciting to see how his career progresses over the coming seasons.”

Porter commented: “It is a really exciting time for Irish Rugby with both Ireland and Leinster in a good place and with ambition to get better.