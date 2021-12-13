IRFU Thank Government For Emergency Sport Funding

IRFU Chief Executive, Philip Browne, today thanked the Government, Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers , and Sport Ireland after it was confirmed that €18 million would be allocated to rugby from the Government’s Covid-19 Emergency Fund for Sport.

The funding comes after the IRFU reported a €10 million deficit for the year ended July 2021, a figure which would have been more than €40 million without government assistance, and funding from the CVC deal with PRO14.

Welcoming the announcement, IRFU Chief Executive Philip Browne said: “Irish Rugby is very grateful to the Minister for the critical funding that will allow the IRFU to keep rugby infrastructure going for the benefit of all activities, at all levels of our game.

I want to personally acknowledge and thank the work of Jack Chambers and John Tracey of Sport Ireland. We are very grateful for their on-going support and dedication to sport.

Rugby is more than a game, and in supporting us today, the government are investing in the long-term physical and mental health of all those who are involved in our game while allowing us to continue the work we hope will bring success to our provincial and national teams and pride to our nation in the years ahead.”